Michigan NFL Hopeful Forced to Quit Football After Captain Skipped Last Season Due to Continued Injuries

On one random Sunday that nobody saw it coming, a Michigan Wolverine’s NFL dream bites the dust after missing the last three games of the season. The 22-year-old African-descendant hopped onto socials and made painful revelations.

“From Uganda to America, with a full heart. I’m officially medically retiring from football,” Michigan linebacker Ernest Bruno Baganzi wrote on Facebook. “This game has shaped me, but now it’s time to focus on my true purpose on this earth full time. I’ll be finishing my degree at the University of Michigan. Thank you to everyone who has supported me on this journey. The best is still ahead.”

Baganzi explained that a mix of ongoing medical issues and a deeper personal calling led him to step away from the game for good. After that thumb injury against Northwestern football, Hausmann had been not seen on the sidelines during Michigan’s last three games, which made people wonder what was going on with him near the end of his time with the team.

Word is that he had been going through some tough challenges of his own. The former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore confirmed a day or 2 before his firing when asked about his whereabouts:

“Ernest is going through some things that I don’t really want to talk about or speak on,” Moore said. “Things from a personal standpoint. He’s also been dealing with a thumb that happened in the Northwestern game. So just things that he’s been dealing with and we’re just here to support him.”

But then last week, Hausmann confirmed on Facebook that he’s found his way back to Uganda for the greater calling.

Hausmann’s life story is incredible. Born in a small village in Uganda as one of 23 children to parents who were battling AIDS. He was adopted at around the age of three and moved to the States (USA) two years later. His adopted mother made sure to keep his birth names, which hold special meaning: Ernest means “fight to the death,” and Baganzi means “one of great love.”

On the field, Hausmann was a certified S+ tier baller before the injury crisis kicked in. He started his college career at Nebraska for one season before transferring to Ann Arbor. He pretty much won everything that there was to win in his first year as a Wolverine. The Ben Ten Championship, a Rose Bowl, and a National Championship.

Hausmann was making noise even before his Wolverines days. Some might even remember his 12-tackle game for Nebraska against Wisconsin in 2022.

He then went on to become a team captain and led the Wolverines in tackles last season. Despite missing the last few games of the 2025 season, his impact for the Wolverines is one for the books. 200 tackles over his college career.

If you had paid-attention to his Facebook posts, you’d understand his off-field work, where his heart truly lies.

Ernest Hausmann’s true purpose

Hausmann is deeply religious and has a passion for humanitarian work. He’s made several trips back to his home village in Uganda to help provide access to clean drinking water by digging wells. This philanthropic work, a lifelong mission, is now his primary focus. Recently, he also started a faith-based podcast called “God Knows,” with the intention of educating his fellow brothers and sisters.

Truth be told, who knows, Hausmann’s future might even be brighter without football. He is committed to pursuing a bachelor’s degree in American culture with a minor in social change at Michigan while doing God’s work in Uganda.

He hopes to work for an adoption agency one day and create more educational opportunities for children in his home country. When you see things from a broader spectrum, his journey from a small Ugandan village to a national championship-winning linebacker, and now a dedicated humanitarian – is far more meaningful than any Heisman.