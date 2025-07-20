Michigan Predicted to Land 2027 OL With Deep Ties Inside Sherrone Moore’s Staff

If the world is living in the present, the college football world is living two years ahead. Right now, they are running the last lap to wrap up their 2026 recruiting class. Billy Napier and the Florida Gators have already opened their 2027 book by locking in Four-Star ATH Tramond Collins. Coming back to the 2026 class, right now, the USC Trojans are standing at the top of On3’s 2026 list with 31 recruits locked in. However, there is another program that has started picking up the blocks for the 2027 class.

That’s none other than Sherrone Moore’s Michigan. The Wolverines have just made it to the top 10, standing at No. 10 with 22 recruits locked in. But they are now catching the buzz for their efforts to woo a 2027 recruit who has a special connection with the Ann Arbor fam. The young recruit around whom Michigan’s 2027 storyline looms is Louis Esposito.

On July 19, Michigan Recruiting Insider EJ Holland tweeted a big update. The caption read, “Just logged a new On3 Prediction in favor of Michigan for a top target on the offensive side of the ball. Get the details here #GoBlue.” What makes Louis such an alluring target for Moore? The 2027 Saline (Mich.) High offensive lineman product is the son of Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito. Well, the bond Moore shares with Lou is very strong. When the head coach hired him in March 2024, there has been no looking back. Lou, last season, coached three players who were drafted: tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, and edge Josaiah Stewart. This made Moore’s squad a destination for top recruits. So, he might have wanted to add another Esposito to the Michigan squad.

Louis started making a name for himself on the recruiting trail this offseason and earned an offer from the Wolverines this summer. Now, where does Moore and co. stand in the 2027 recruit race? Holland doubled down with Ethan McDowell, who had a chance to have a word with Louis last month, in June. Turns out that things might fall in Moore’s favor. As the 2027 recruit assured, “I’ve always been taught people make the place, and I think Michigan has one of the best cultures, one of the best atmospheres in all of college football. I’ve been a Michigan fan since I was growing up. It’s just a dream come true to be able to say I have a Michigan offer.” Talking about wooing the Michigan coach’s son? Now, come on, Moore is a pro at it.

Sherrone Moore and co. predicted to lose in the race to land another 2027 recruit

After all, he has already made the son of another team’s coach fall in love with them. That’s none other than 2026 4-star EDGE Julian Walker, who is the son of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ strength and conditioning coach, Jamil Walker. Julian committed to Moore’s squad on July 1, which stunned the Gamecocks fans. Turns out that Jamil played for and coached at Wisconsin until Julian was around 10 years old. So, he has seen his son grow up rooting against Michigan.

However, the proud father has taken it gladly that Julian is now part of Moore’s squad. As he told The Athletic, “So many people thought that it was just a given for him to come. Julian has his own thoughts, Julian has his own dreams and Julian has his own things that he’s chasing. He’s been with me every step of the way, and now he’s making his way. And I just think people have to understand that.” But Moore is in no mood to hit the ‘settle’ button yet. He has now just hit the pedestal on the 2027 recruiting trail and has got a lot of commitments to lock in.

We know how Michigan suffered gravely last season, all thanks to their quarterback position. Moore’s quarterbacks threw just 11 TDs against 13 interceptions while averaging fewer than 129 passing yards per game. Maybe because of this trauma, even after locking in 4-star QB Brady Smigiel in the 2026 class, the Wolverines have jumped into the race to land 2027 4-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard. However, things might not go in Moore’s favor. Rivals dropped a heartbreaking update by Steve Wiltfong on July 17. The tweet read, “FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Notre Dame to land 4-star QB Teddy Jarrard☘️.” The Wolverines have already snatched 2026 4-star EDGE McHale Blade who has been Marcus Freeman’s hot target. Now, will the Fighting Irish seek revenge in the 2027 trail?