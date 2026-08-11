Michigan Rival Coach Takes Brutal Shot at $3M Bryce Underwood: “Just Because You Pay Somebody…”

College football can be a brutal business, and right now, Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood is finding that out the hard way. Entering his sophomore year under massive scrutiny, the young star is learning that a huge price tag brings zero room for error in Big Ten football.

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Ahead of the new season, ESPN insider Adam Rittenberg gathered anonymous takes from rival head coaches across the conference. One rival coach did not hold back when asked about Michigan’s highly paid quarterback. He’s not buying into the hype.

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“Just because you pay somebody money doesn’t make them good. There’s going to be a little reality check on that,” one Big Ten coach confessed.

That harsh assessment hits right at the core of modern college sports. When Underwood flipped from LSU to Michigan on a reported eight-figure NIL deal, he instantly became the highest-profile teenager in the country. The QB’s current contract gives him $3 million a year.

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With that kind of criticism coming from an opposing coach, it strips whatever confidence a teenager has left by framing his life-changing NIL money not as a reward for talent, but as an expensive mistake.

The numbers tell part of the story. Underwood threw for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As Michigan finished 9-4, with the defense doing the heavy lifting, their freshman quarterback fought through severe accuracy and processing struggles.

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In high school, raw athleticism allowed him to overpower defenders. But stepping onto a Big Ten field at 17 meant windows closed faster, forcing mechanical flaws into full public view every Saturday. In fact, another rival coach went off on Underwood’s mechanics, calling him a guy who just misses and misses his targets.

“He just misses and misses. He’s tall, so he’s able to make certain plays that other guys can’t, and he’s big, so he can run. But I don’t see him as someone that’s dangerous at all,” an anonymous head coach said. One coach went as far as labeling him as the type of player who will actively lose games for his team rather than win them.

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The skepticism from rivals even extends to Michigan’s brand-new coaching staff, specifically targeting legendary head coach Kyle Whittingham. Whittingham just took over the Wolverines after an incredible 21-year run at Utah, turning the program into a powerhouse. Despite that, the opposing coach couldn’t seem to care any less.

They pointed out the obvious: Whittingham didn’t have a single quarterback drafted during his entire tenure there. Some wonder if Whittingham’s staff even has the tools to develop raw talent like Underwood.

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However, thankfully for Underwood, he still has plenty of people in his corner who think this criticism is totally unfair. One Big Ten defensive coordinator defended the kid, pointing out that everyone is ignoring how young he is.

Michigan’s coaching staff is trying to block out the noise and help Underwood reach his full potential. Whittingham brought in offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who has a strong reputation for developing quarterbacks. He also hired a new quarterbacks coach to give Underwood the daily help and guidance he needed last season.

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They’ve also loaded the roster with new transfer weapons like receiver JJ Buchanan to help him out. The Wolverines are betting all their chips on Underwood to ball out. It shouldn’t take much longer for them to see whether Bryce is the answer, as the Wolverines play Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners in week 2.