Michigan Set on BYU’s Best, Thanks to New HC Kyle Whittingham’s Long-Standing Connection

The wait is finally coming to an end for the Michigan Wolverines squad. The former Utah Utes head coach, Kyle Whittingham, is set to slide into Sherrone Moore’s chair. Ann Arbor celebrates, but alarm bells are ringing in the BYU Cougars camp as they fear Jay Hill could be next to bolt.

“BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill is expected to be among the names of interest for the Michigan DC job, sources tell @RJ_cfb and me,” reported CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on X on December 26. “Hill, who has a longstanding relationship with Kyle Whittingham, has led the way as BYU is ranked 21st nationally in scoring defense.”

Hill is no stranger to Whittingham’s tree, who held the head coaching reins in Utah from 2005 to 2025. He coached under Whittingham from 2005 to 2013. He tried everything from coaching cornerbacks to running backs and tight ends in the Utes camp.

Hill struck out on his own in 2014, taking over at Weber State, and turned Ogden into a playoff regular. In nine seasons, he guided the Wildcats to six postseason trips and stacked up a 66-39 record.

However, it’s when Hill took over as Kalani Sitake’s defensive coordinator in 2023 that BYU’s defense flipped the script. The Cougars rocketed from No. 96 in scoring defense in 2022 to No. 18 in 2024 and No. 21 in 2025. Hill’s unit owned the Big 12. The Cougars finished first in total defense, scoring defense, and forced turnovers, while also ranking 13th nationally.

They allowed the fewest passing touchdowns in the league. Plus, it ranked third nationally in limiting quarterback efficiency and paced the nation in interceptions per game. What worked for him?

“Jay is super-bright, super-detailed, super-organized,” Hill’s former staff from Weber State, Brent Myers, once said. “Everything we do, we do with a purpose. Plus, he’s got a relationship with every kid, He’s got a passion for the game and for the players. He loves the players and they love him.”

Pressure doesn’t rattle Hill. Even when the temperature spikes, his intensity stays locked in, allowing him to adjust beyond the script. It’s a trait that resonates deeper, considering he survived a heart attack last year. This naturally fired up a head coaching debate. But for now, Whittingham might need him again under his wings.

Earlier this year, Moore was involved in a heated exchange with defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The February 2025 incident stemmed from Moore angrily telling staffers they needed to be aligned and that he would not tolerate behind-the-scenes chatter about recruits, according to someone with knowledge of the meeting.

Putting the argument aside, Michigan’s defensive line has been decent but has fallen short of expectations. Derrick Moore led the Big Ten with 8.5 sacks but played only 320 snaps, according to PFF. Ideally, Moore’s workload should have been closer to 400.

The Ohio State Buckeyes game still looms large. For 60 minutes, Michigan failed to generate pressure on Julian Sayin, and the Wolverines appeared stuck in neutral, making little to no in-game adjustments.

Now that Hill’s nameis doing rounds in the Ann Arbor camp, was BYU already prepared?

Insider hinted at Jay Hill’s growing uneasiness at BYU

At the beginning of December, Texas Tech Red Raiders handed the Cougars a huge heartbreak, winning the Big 12 Championship. As they were busy nursing he wound, there came another blow.

“Jay Hill is telling people he is close to that he wants out of BYU. BYU could have made him the head coach. He is gone soon,” reported BYU insider Travis Garlick.

Hill wasn’t pleased that Kalani Sitake was largely absent from practice during a crucial week of Big 12 title prep. With no official word from Hill or Michigan, the question remains- if not Hill, who else is on the Wolverines’ short list?

Lewis Powell has emerged as a strong candidate. He’s Whittingham’s longest-tenured defensive assistant, having spent 11 seasons coaching defensive ends. Along the way, Powell has developed two consensus All-Americans and seven first-team All-Conference selections, including one in each of the past four seasons.

Then there is Chris O’Leary. Largely unknown to the broader college football audience, he served as Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2025. He guided the Broncos to a MAC Championship with a defense that ranked 18th nationally in total defense and allowed just 305 yards per game.

With whispers that Jay Hill is feeling restless at BYU, the edge might be swinging in Kyle Whittingham’s favor. The question now: will Michigan snag Hill, or surprise us with another pick?