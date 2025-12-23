Michigan Takes Damage Control Step With $49.5M ACC Coach After Biff Poggi Flags “Malfunctioning” Reality

Essentials Inside The Story Michigan Wolverines switches intentions to another star coach

Exploring the head coach's credentials

Biff Poggi has some strong words for Michigan

The University of Michigan has yet to finalize a meeting with a true frontrunner for the vacant job. Kenny Dillingham did not pan out and Jedd Fisch shut it down. With chaos surrounding the program over the past few years, the Michigan Wolverines may now be turning their attention to the $49.5 million man from the ACC, especially after Biff Poggi openly called for damage control.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 22, Michigan insider Sam Webb of 247Sports took it to X and pointed to the most logical “Michigan Man” still standing:

“Who is in the crosshairs for Michigan right now? I think you have to look at Jeff Brohm,” insider Jeff Lightsey Jr. posted Sam Webb’s take. “Jeff Brohm from Louisville. He’s been a guy they’ve been vetting very thoroughly from the very beginning of the search.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Sam Webb, the university already reached out to Brohm’s agent, Shawn Freibert of Global Sports Management Group, before contacting Brohm directly through a search firm. The Louisville head coach has quickly and quietly climbed the Michigan radar in the last two days.

Brohm is a Big Ten legend for keeping Purdue relevant during his tenure. He knows exactly what it takes to survive and win in a conference as tough as the Big 10. On top of that, his reputation as an offensive mastermind precedes him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michigan fans are excited about Brohm because he’s seen as a “quarterback guru” who could modernize Bryce Underwood or whoever ends up next under center. Brohm has demonstrated his ability to win, regardless of location or program size, throughout his coaching and professional career.

During his time at Purdue, he compiled a 26-25 record, and his overall record stands at 93-56, including a 6-2 mark in bowl games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The timing is a bit awkward because Brohm’s Louisville team is actually playing in the Boca Raton Bowl today against Toledo. Sam Webb doubled down on the urgency:

“If you see things escalate here quite rapidly in the next couple of days, I think you can see Jeff Brom shoot to the top of the list. If things don’t escalate rapidly here in the next couple of days, I think you can really see that fizzle, and then you start to ask, Okay, who else could really emerge?”

Many insiders believe that once the game ends, the meeting between Brohm and Michigan will take place soon after.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there are still a few loyalty hurdles, though. Brohm is coaching at his alma mater and is very loyal to Louisville, where his brothers also work on his staff. Louisville is likely to offer him a substantial raise to keep him. However, the chance to lead a powerhouse like Michigan and compete for the national championship every year might be too good to pass up.

For now, everyone is waiting to see what happens after his bowl game wraps up. If not, Biff Poggi could become the Michigan man after his “malfunction” awareness take.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biff Poggi calls out the situation at Michigan

Biff Poggi is the guy filling in as the head coach for the Michigan Wolverines right now. He is making some waves with his job application speech. He has called the entire football program a “malfunctioning organization” due to the numerous dramas and scandals they’ve experienced lately.

Things like the sign-stealing issue last year, another coach getting indicted, and now the head coach getting fired and arrested, and so on. During a press conference, Biff didn’t hold back. He thinks the entire operation needs a total overhaul and wants the top job so he can be the one to clean house.

He stood there with 10 toes down and kept it blunt. “Everything that happens in this building has to be reevaluated, quite frankly, because it is not up to standard.” Biff said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biff wants to “fix” the place and thinks he has the plan to stop all the chaos.

This whole “malfunctioning” talk is a bold move by Biff. It’s likely his way of informing the people in charge that the current system is flawed and requires significant changes. The administration might buy into his speech and put him in the mix. After all, the university will probably decide who permanently leads the team before the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve.