Michigan Trending for Elite 2028 Twin Duo Adrian and Amiir Woodward

Forget the class of 2027. College football programs are still not over their 2026 recruiting haul. And here comes Michigan Wolverines head coach, Sherrone Moore. His 2026 recruiting class is yet to make it to the top 3, standing at No.9 with 21 recruits (per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings). But Moore’s already looking at the bigger picture and striving to lock in prospects for 2028.

While no recruits have officially committed to Moore’s 2027 football class yet, they have a long list of key targets. It includes in-state talent WR Dakota Guerrant. They are also targeting their alum, Charles Woodson’s son, Woodson Jr. And what Moore did next? He could not afford to wait for the 2027 class to open its book, rather jumped into the race for the 2028 class. Moore already has his eyes on not one, but two hot targets. They are none other than twin brothers hailing from Bergen Catholic (NJ), Adrian Woodward and Amiir Woodward.

On July 12, Michigan Recruiting Insider EJ Holland revealed the news. “Michigan offered elite 2028 twin brothers Adrian (@twinghost2k) & Amiir Woodward (@Yaboiamiir22) this offseason. Both have already visited and have high interest.” But if Moore thinks that he is the first one to be pursuing the duo, then he is mistaken.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Along with Michigan, other programs like Syracuse, Texas A&M, Rutgers, West Virginia, and Minnesota have already shown their interest by extending early offers. The Woodward twins play cornerback and run track for Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. Moore’s twin targets come off as dominant forces on the track and field.

AD

Bergen Catholic has etched itself into state history in two sprint events at New Balance Nationals last month. And behind this, Adrian and Amiir had a big role to play. They tied the New Jersey state record of 1:24.69, placing third at nationals. Michigan’s 2028 targets now co-own the record with Winslow, who previously set the state record in 2003. Now, is Moore late for the party to woo the Woodward brothers? Well, yes. West Virginia was the first school to offer the duo on June 10, 2024. But will it be tough for Michigan to handle the twins playing for the same jersey?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Not at all. Even before Moore took up the reins, Michigan had Gemon and German Green, twin defensive backs who played for the Wolverines in the 2018 recruiting class. More recently, Moore flipped twin brothers, defensive backs Tevis and TJ Metcalf, during the winter portal last season. While Moore’s moodboard must have ‘2028 class’ written on it to manifest things his way, he has some unfinished business in the 2026 class, which he needs to take care of as of now.

July madness in Sherrone Moore’s Michigan

The month of July has been no less than a rollercoaster for Moore and Co. Talk about deriving motivation to chase the recruiting trail harder. Moore got extremely lucky. You know the feeling of breaking a legacy? That’s exactly what the Wolverines’ head coach did. On July 1, they grabbed the commitment from 4-star EDGE Julian Walker. Thinking about what makes this commitment news-worthy?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Julian is the son of the South Carolina strength and conditioning coach, Jamil Walker. So the Gamecocks’ blood must have been flowing through his veins as he grew up rooting against the Wolverines. But so what? His heart still pounded for Moore’s program, and Julian broke the South Carolina ties to punch an Ann Arbor ticket. While a celebration fever struck Michigan, there came a big heartbreak for Moore. After all, nothing pains more than losing out on a long-term commitment.

The 2026 four-star cornerback Brody Jennings has been hooked to Michigan since July 2024. Just one year later, he flipped his commitment to Mario Cristobal’s Miami. Definitely, Sherrone Moore must be upset. But that does not mean that he will leave things on autopilot. His next goal is to flip a target. Moore now wants to land some pain on Lance Leipold, the Kansas Jayhawks head coach, by flipping their defensive back commit, James “JJ” Dunnigan Jr. Even while locking in top talent for 2026 and 2027, Moore isn’t blinking on the 2028 twin targets.