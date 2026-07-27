Michigan’s 5-Star RB Shows Off Body Transformation as a Freshman Just Months Into Kyle Whittingham’s Program

Savion Hiter arrived at Michigan with five-star hype, but the real story is what happened after he got there. In just a few months, the freshman running back added serious muscle, turned heads in spring ball, and began looking like a player built for Big Ten football.

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The decision paid off instantly because he stole the show during spring practices. Fast forward three months, and the former Louisa County RB showed how much his body has changed.

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Hiter was already a sturdy 210-pound back when he arrived, but the early months in Ann Arbor changed his frame even more. Reports have him up around 218 to 220 pounds after strength work and dietary adjustments, without losing the burst that made him a five-star recruit. When you look at him in his No. 5 jersey, he looks less like a college freshman and more like someone who has already spent a few years in college.

Head coach Kyle Whittingham hasn’t held back his praise, openly gushing to analysts about how impressive the young back is. Whittingham pointed out that Hiter has handled himself like a seasoned professional so far. This offseason, he has shown a unique willingness to block blitzing linebackers and catch passes cleanly, which is rare for someone straight out of high school. Michigan’s run game has struggled since 2023, and Hiter, after his transformation, could be the answer.

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During the highly anticipated Spring Game, Hiter gave everyone a taste of what he brings to the table. He finished the day with 44 yards on 10 carries, including some tough runs up the middle. Those numbers did not jump off the page by themselves, but the runs told a better story. He kept his balance through contact, ran through arm tackles, and looked comfortable taking the kind of hits that usually shake up freshmen.

Needless to say, the Wolverines have been a run-first football team, and that’s been their bread and butter for a long time. The last time a Michigan QB threw for more than 300 yards was back in 2023, when J.J. McCarthy crossed that mark. Michigan wants a run game it can trust while the quarterback settles in.

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Since Justice Haynes has gone to Georgia Tech, Hiter is positioned behind Jordan Marshall and should have a clear early role with the Wolverines.

Whittingham has already guaranteed that Hiter will get plenty of touches starting in the very first game. Since they are playing what is pretty much a Division II program, analysts are already talking about him breaking the 100-yard barrier in his first start, if the coaches go easy on Marshall.

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Regardless, if he keeps up this early progress, don’t be surprised if he finishes the season as a Freshman All-American.

The secret behind his transformation!

Much of the credit should go to Doug Elisaia, the Wolverines’ director of sports performance. Elisaia brought a reputation for building stronger, more physical teams, who followed coach Whittingham this offseason to Ann Arbor. Under his training regimen in Salt Lake City, Utah had 56 players selected in the NFL Draft and secured 12 of the program’s 14 historic All-American honors.

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That same approach is now showing up in Michigan’s freshman class.

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Elisaia, who brings over years of experience from Utah, has worked his magic as his approach is already showing up in Hiter’s frame and movement. Wolverines defensive tackle Enow Etta publicly raved about Elisaia’s new program, stating that his progress from January to the summer was “really insane” and that his bench press numbers immediately skyrocketed.

Only time will tell whether all the offseason work comes in handy during the regular season!