Michigan’s Justice Haynes Makes One-Of-A-Kind NIL Deal Announcement After Securing Major 2025 Buzz

Remember what Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore said about NIL? “That’s 50% of my day, if not more. Getting that stuff to where it needs to be to continue getting our student athletes what they deserve, [we’re] continuing to work that every single day.” And as we could see, the efforts paid off really well. Their head coach won the race to hunt down the No.1 recruit, Bryce Underwood, by dishing a hefty NIL check of $12 million. Here comes some more NIL hits in Ann Arbor…

This time, it’s the Alabama transfer, running back Justice Haynes, who inked a major NIL deal. Along with the financial growth, his latest deal comes with a purpose. Now, does this mean Haynes is only running after money? Absolutely not. He is likely to make 2025 his season in Ann Arbor.

Following Michigan’s national championship in 2023, Champions Circle launched its ‘Those Who Stay’ campaign, aimed at keeping its star players in Ann Arbor. Under Jim Harbaugh, the program followed a ‘transformational over transactional’ approach to NIL. As Moore had stepped into his predecessor’s shoes, those principles remain a priority. And his players are indeed making him proud. Right now, all eyes are on Haynes as Moore’s running back agreed to a very unique partnership with Loom Juice. Facilitated by his agency, ESM, Haynes signed an equity partnership with the juice giant. And this means he’ll own an equity stake in the health-conscious beverage company.

That’s how his influence extends beyond the football field. After all, being a top running back who transferred from Alabama to Moore’s squad, Haynes has already proved himself with his talent on the gridiron. Moore’s star walks in with a sober resume. He racked up 616 yards and 9 touchdowns in his two seasons in Tuscaloosa. And what does Haynes’ latest NIL deal signify? “His commitment to excellence and authenticity aligns seamlessly with Loom Juice’s mission to promote holistic wellness. This partnership exemplifies how athletes can leverage their platforms for meaningful, long-term brand engagements,” said Haynes’agent, Dan Everett.

While fans are already excited about his play on the field as he rushed for 51 yards on six carries in the team’s spring game, the running back is making them proud with his off-field shenanigans. For that, Haynes is grateful to his program as well. “I wanted to go somewhere that felt like a brotherhood, that cared about doing things the right way — not just on the field, but off the field, too. Everything I saw from Michigan in that game and after — it just aligned.”

Loom Juice sees this alliance with Haynes as a strategic step to deepen its connection with a younger, health-aware demographic. But at the same time, the expectations for the running back are looming high in Moore’s Michigan, who looks to get back to the College Football Playoff after a down season in 2024. Can he do it? The buzz is in Haynes’ favor.

Time for Justice Haynes to step out of the shadow

Last season ended up with a grand surprise. Haynes got dressed up against Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, only to jump off the Alabama train. That’s when Moore jumped in to bring him home. And the timing could not be any better. Moore’s offense lost two crucial limbs – both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, to the NFL. While Haynes has stepped in, it’s time for him to oomph up his contribution. After all, back in Tuscaloosa, his action was limited, being a third option.

Sharing carries with a run-heavy QB in Jalen Milroe and RB Jam Miller, he rushed just 79 times for 448 yards and 7 touchdowns last season. Cooper Petagna highlighted how the gridiron is going to be all Haynes’ to spread his wings and fly. “I think everything that he wished for when he left Alabama, he is getting now at Michigan, but he has gonna have to carry the load. And this is typically a committee approach there in Ann Arbor, but he can be the guy. So, absolutely, I believe he’s got RB1 ability.”

Justice Haynes, too, got a calling from the universe, as something just felt nice about Sherrone Moore’s Michigan. “I’m a big faith person. I felt like God was calling me in a different direction in my life, and so I’m just relying on His plan that He had for me. I’m thankful for my time in Alabama, it was an amazing two and a half years I had there being coached by Coach [Nick] Saban, being coached by Coach [Kalen] DeBoer, you know, great people, great men.”

But he’s definitely not leaving things in the universe’s hands. Instead of working out with other backs or special teams, Haynes goes into the gym with the D-line men. The routine and experience that he gathered in Tuscaloosa also act as a catalyst in his growth. A storm is brewing — and it’s wearing the name Haynes.