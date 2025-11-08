Mike Elko and Texas A&M Have an Urgent Task to Overcome SEC Problem

One thing about college football that every other sport in America can agree on is that it evolves faster than anything. An additional element appears roughly every twenty-four months. Over the last six years, NIL has emerged, transfer portal rates have reached the highest levels ever recorded, and the playoff system has evolved from a four-team format to a 12-team field. However, a Texas A&M Aggies insider disagrees with multiple people who believe the SEC’s value has diminished.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the implementation of the 12-team playoff, both the Big Ten and SEC are now allocated three slots each. Unlike before, you do not need to win the SEC title to make the playoffs. On November 7, Texas A&M Aggies insider Billy Luicci (14 years SEC vet) went on SEC Mike’s “That SEC Podcast.” The host threw a question: What does it mean for Texas A&M to make the SEC title game in a new era where you can get into the playoff without reaching one?

Billy Luicci kept it blunt: “Some don’t, and when they say that, I completely disagree. You’re an SEC guy. You’re SEC Mike. It’s a long time. That means a lot, especially if they don’t, you know, I think they’ll have it for a long time.” In his view, attending the SEC Championship still carries significant weight, even if some people think it has lost importance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although some analysts like Joel Klatt and Josh Pate believe winning the SEC is not as crucial for playoff purposes as before, Billy thinks otherwise. Billy Luicci added what winning the SEC title would mean to the Aggies: “I saw where somebody like Joel Klatt was saying they won’t. And I haven’t dug in to try to find out what the likelihood of either is. But to me, it’s like, you want to be a certified, stamped member of this league, at least go to Atlanta, but really, to me is win an SEC title. You want to be in the Real Club. Win an SEC champion.”

Makes sense!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aggies joined the SEC back in 2012. After a solid first season led by Heisman winner Johnny Manziel, the program struggled to live up to its initial high expectations and the substantial resources invested in it. However, the Aggies have dramatically turned things around in their 2025 campaign and are closer to making the SEC Championship than ever before. All thanks to Mike Elko.

Within just 18 months, Mike Elko has taken College Station to new heights. The Aggies are ranked No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings. The Aggies are one of only four FBS teams remaining undefeated. With three or four more games left in the season, the Aggies are the favorite to make the SEC Championship Game, most likely against Georgia or Alabama. But it will not be as easy as it looks on paper. The Aggies are about to enter their most brutal stretch of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Will Mike Elko and Texas A&M survive this stretch and make the playoff?

Texas A&M has four games left on its schedule, and its most formidable challenge is a home-and-home situation against two other ranked teams. The first big test is today, on the road against No. 19 Missouri. The Tigers are one of those teams that could give any SEC program a run for its money. After a couple of easier games against South Carolina and FCS team Samford, they finish the season with a huge rivalry showdown at No. 13 Texas. The outcome of those two road games will decide if they finish the regular season undefeated.

Imago October 5, 2024, College Station, Texas, USA: With Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko left on the sideline, Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein reacts after a procedural penalty during an NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers on October 5, 2024 in College Station, Texas. College Station USA – ZUMAc201 20241005_zap_c201_003 Copyright: xScottxColemanx

If Texas A&M drops a point against the Longhorns, then Alabama would automatically qualify (if they win the rest of their schedule). Then, the Aggies would be put in an uncomfortable spot. There would be four teams with a one-loss record in their conference. It’s interesting to see how the SEC board navigates this.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news for the Aggies is that they are in an excellent position to make the playoffs. Even with a fumble. With the team that placed third in the pool included, the tournament will feature a total of 12 teams. That already gives them a high chance of getting in. Suppose they manage to win all their remaining games; there’s a guaranteed playoff spot.

They would also be positioned for a top seed with a first-round bye, even if they stumble in one of their challenging road games. The strength of the SEC schedule means they would likely still get an at-large bid.