Mike Elko Announces Mental Health Program for Texas A&M With Big KC Concepcion Injury Update

Mike Elko has done absolute wonders for Aggieland. In just 14 months on the job, he’s proven there are levels to coaching, and he’s doing it in the most challenging conference in the country – the SEC. One positive change brought in by Mike Elko is doing everything in his power to protect his players, on and off the field, especially when it comes to their mental health. Flipping through the history books to the early 2000s or 1990s, that kind of openness was taboo. But times have changed.

On October 15, Texas A&M Aggies insider Travis Brown hopped onto X and spilled the tea about Mike Elko’s new mental health program to protect the players: “Texas A&M HC Mike Elko said on his weekly radio show that the program has started a Friday support group for the guys who are out injured, where they can all come together and sit down with the department’s mental health professionals and talk about where they’re at mentally each week.”

This program, which includes the department’s mental health professionals, provides a dedicated and safe space for players to express their mental and emotional well-being as they navigate the challenges of recovery. Aggieland just got another reason to love Mike Elko.

In college sports, injuries can be very isolating and stressful for athletes. Players not only deal with physical pain and tough rehab but also feel disconnected from their team and unsure about their future. The Friday support group aids with these issues by reminding players they are not alone. It keeps them connected to the team and helps them stay mentally strong during their time off. Mike Elko has always cared about his players, and introducing new mental health sessions has become another laurel in his growing legacy.

Under his leadership, the Aggies take part in campus traditions like The Big Event, the largest student-run service project at Texas A&M. For two years in a row, every player on the team has joined hands with other students to assist the local community with yard work and home repairs. Elko’s leadership and focus on character came to the forefront after Texas A&M’s upset win over Notre Dame last month.

He even received The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award, which typically honors college football coaches who succeed on the field and in off-field activities such as promoting scholarship, leadership, and integrity. With the Aggies traveling to Arkansas, Travis Brown uploaded an update on KC Concepcion’s injury status.

KC Concepcion’s update for Razorbacks weekend

Good news for Texas A&M fans. According to Brown, Aggies Insider, the team didn’t list wide receiver KC Concepcion on the availability report before Saturday’s game against Arkansas. Concepcion has been dealing with a hamstring issue that limited him in the second half against Florida. But his return is a positive sign for the Aggies’ offense.

It’s still unclear whether he’ll play a full game or be limited in snaps, but his aura alone gives their QB Marcel Reed another dangerous weapon to unleash.

Concepcion has been one of the most explosive players for Texas A&M this season, leading the team in receiving touchdowns and making big plays both as a receiver and a returner. He’s hauled in 28 catches for 447 yards and 5 touchdowns. His 80-yard punt return for a touchdown in the season opener against UTSA remains one highlight of the year for the Aggies. If he’s able to play close to full strength, he could give the Razorbacks a run for their money.

However, the team must adjust to the loss of starting running back Le’Veon Moss, who has been ruled out for the Arkansas game. Moss’s absence means more pressure on the Aggies’ passing attack and depth in the backfield. Also, tight end Kiotti Armstrong remains questionable, leaving Texas A&M with some uncertainty heading into the matchup.

Even so, with Concepcion likely available, the Aggies’ offense still has plenty of firepower.