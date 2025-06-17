Mike Elko Gets Special Message From 285LB OT as Aggies Land Fifth Commitment This Month

Things are already tough for the Texas A&M head coach, Mike Elko. Thanks to his predecessor, Jimbo Fisher. Now, come on, we all know the dark fate that Fisher had to undergo. The 76 million buyout. This shows you how fast Texas A&M pulls the trigger when things don’t go right. After six seasons, he was out. So, Elko is now on a mission to make his foundation strong. And what better way to do that other than loading his guns (read: players)?

When it comes to the 2026 class, Elko is already catching up to the pace. Texas A&M now stands at the No.6 spot in the list of On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings. As of now, they have already hunted down sixteen recruits. And guess what? Five of them came in the month of June. The latest addition came on June 16 as 4-star offensive tackle, Samuel Roseborough, boarded Elko’s wagon.

On June 16, HayesFawcett posted on IG, “BREAKING: Four-Star OT Samuel Roseborough has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @on3recruits.” In the process to land the 6’5” and 295 pounder, Elko has beaten Texas, Florida State, & Ohio State.” And the young chap from Clearwater, Florida, is already beaming with high energy. “Next chapter: College Station. Let’s build something special. GigEm!” Roseborough promised.

