Mike Elko in Pain as Texas A&M’s 5482 Days Struggle Against Texas Longhorns Continues

Texas A&M Aggies went big on Friday, November 28, locking horns with No. 17 Texas Longhorns in one of the biggest showdowns in program history. A W would’ve booked Mike Elko and co.’s first SEC title game, punched a CFP ticket, and cemented one of the most legendary seasons under him. But Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns ran the show, handing the Aggies a 27-17 beatdown. There came an emotional Elko, venting his heart out.

“It hurts. It should. This game means a lot. And we got to regroup, though, and we got to get ready for the playoffs,” said Elko in the post-game interview.

Elko might have hoped to put an end to their 5482-day-long fight finally. Friday has been heavy for the head coach as Texas trolled him over the ‘flagship’ comment.

(This is a developing story…)