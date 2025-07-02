Mike Elko’s Role Gets Cleared With Texas A&M as Marcel Reed Left With Big Offensive Task

Do you know what the secret is to becoming a confident program? It is to have a confident head coach. In this case, the Texas A&M Aggies are one of the luckiest programs. The 2025 season is yet to pull up the curtains, but Mike Elko is already riding high with confidence. “Where this program is going? It’s pointed to the sky. We talk about the indicators that show success. Retention is a big part of it… We are proud of keeping all of our coaches and 16 starters,” Elko shared.

The 2025 season marks the second year for the head coach. Littered with locker room leadership, it’s the play on the field that matters most. So, it’s obvious that both the fans and the skeptics can’t have their clarity until the season hits. More so because the Aggies lost four of their final five games last season. So, what’s Elko’s plan of action for the 2025 season?

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko arrives prior to the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Kyle Field.

On the July 1 episode of the Cover 3 podcast, host Bud Elliott had a conversation with Texas A&M insider Cater Karels. Elko had made some coaching roster swaps. He has demoted defensive coordinator Jay Bateman as the primary play-caller, and he will now assume the role this season. Also, Elko has hired one of his former Duke staff members, James Madison defensive coordinator Lyle Hemphill, to join the coaching staff. Now, how is the Texas A&M defense going to look? Karels shared, “They’re not revealing much, but I think what there is to know is that Mike Elko will be more involved. It’s going to be kind of that collaborative approach between him and Lyle and the defensive coordinator, Jay Bateman.”

The 2024 season was all about defensive blunders. The USC Trojans crushed Elko’s boys in a heroic 35-31 feat. The Aggies ended the year ranked 91st of 134 FBS teams in pass defense, giving up an average of 232.2 yards per game. And against the Trojans in particular, Elko was immediately worried that the Trojans had too much time to respond. The analyst draws reference to the upsetting reaction from Elko. “I would implore everyone to rewatch that postgame USC press conference because Mike Elko, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him that mad, where I mean he was saying they don’t know how to play zone coverage, they don’t know what they’re doing back there.” However, Elko has ensured that they do not go into the 2025 season with a shaky defense.

Knowing that the defense needed an upgrade, they put on a successful offseason of recruiting and transfer portal work and have returned starters. To count on some are Will Lee III, Julian Humphrey, Dezz Ricks, among others. Plus, Elko has kept Bateman. So, Karels shared, “I think the plan is more, ‘Hey we’re gonna bring in this other guy and it’s going to be a little bit more involvement.’ I think you know it makes sense because Mike Elko was known for defense secondary, that’s been kind of his thing, and a CEO role for him may not be playing to his strengths as much as him having more hands-on with the defense. So, that’s the game plan.” Now that the defense looks sorted, what about their QB room?

Marcel Reed’s rise as Mike Elko’s O-line anchor

Elko’s QB room underwent some huge changes. They have lost Conner Weigman and Jaylen Henderson this transfer season. Four players are returning to the room: Marcel Reed, Miles O’Neil, Peyton Ga, and Paxton Land. Out of them, Reed’s progress as a pocket passer looked above average during the Maroon & White spring game. He has already passed Elko’s quality test, who sees him as a “great” player. Reed is a dual-threat quarterback in every sense of the definition, flashing brilliance as a runner.

He has shown the arm strength and accuracy needed to thrive in the SEC. Moving into this season, Elko ensured that Reed gets to enjoy a smooth ride with an experienced offensive line. As the analyst shared, “I think for Marcel, obviously it’s going to be his first time as the submitted guy last year was kind of a who is it? Is it Conner? Is it Marcel? It’s Marcel this year, and I think the foundation of this offense will be the offensive line and the running game, and what Marcel Reed can do with his legs, and I think trying to set that up with the pass right. So you’re going to have one of the most off experienced offensive lines in the country… they’re seven deep, they’ve got seven guys that bring experience and can you know be capable guys, and you’ve got star power.”

In the backfield, senior running back Le’Veon Moss will lead the way, followed by Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels providing elite depth. One name that continues to make the national media rounds is senior right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams, who has been the top run blocker in Elko’s squad. So, what does their quarterback have to do? “For Marcel Reed, I don’t think he’s going to be asked to be a superstar, but I think developing and growing as a passer is kind of the focus.” Long story short, he just got to mind his business but ensure to take it to the next level.

If Mike Elko’s squad is in need of some motivational juice, here is some. CFB commentator Greg McElroy predicted, “Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko, their over-under win total is at 8 ½. They had eight wins last year, and if you look at their schedule… there’s four games you would think are winnable immediately.” Is a smooth ride ahead—or will Texas A&M have to fight tooth and nail?