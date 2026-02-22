Mike Elko’s Texas A&M Faced With SEC, Big 10 Hurdle to Land 6’4, 290-LB Blue Chip Prospect

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Samford at Texas A&M Nov 22, 2025 College Station, Texas, USA Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJosephxBuvidx 20251122_sns_ue4_00211

Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies have already locked in ten four-star recruits for the 2027 recruiting class. But offensive weapons are scarce in their haul. So, Elko is now turning his sights on a blue-chip interior lineman from Colorado. That’s the same recruit for whom the SEC, Big 10, and Big 12 have already spread out their nets.

“He’s [Jackson Roper] excited about taking his OVs,” said On3’s Steve Wiltfong on the Rivals’ podcast. “So Oregon has definitely impressed him. So has Ohio State, USC, they’re all locked in for officials. Arizona State didn’t make the top 10, but they’re going to get an official and get a chance to make a run, so he’s still open to a lot of programs.”

Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reports that four-star interior lineman Jackson Roper has trimmed his options down to a top ten. The final list features Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M, Oregon, USC, among others. On3’s predictions bring more clarity to the otherwise intense recruiting race involving Roper.

According to the forecast, Elko’s Texas A&M sits at the top with 92.4% chance to woo Roper. Even though other programs have a very low chance, they are still fighting the race. To add on to Wiltfong’s list, SEC heavyweights Oklahoma and Alabama hold a 1.9% and 1.6% chance, respectively. But what made Oregon leave a mark on Elko’s hot target?

There exists a Cherry Creek connection. Turns out that the school Roper goes to is the same one attended by former Oregon EDGE Blake Purchase. Meanwhile, Ohio State will be hosting the five-star in March. The Buckeyes’ 2027 class is already overcrowded with three offensive line commits. But the program is still chasing elite prospects, and Roper’s name is very much in play.

Amidst all these competitors, Elko might worry a little more about USC. Roper has known the Trojans’ tight end Mark Bowman and linemen Breck Kolojay and Kannon Smith from their early youth football days. Is that enough reason for Elko to fear a miss?

No. Growing up, Roper played baseball with Smith, trained for years with Kolojay at Six Zero Academy under coach McChesney, and even shares a school with USC’s Hayden Treter.

“I’ve been tracking USC for a long time,” the No. 1-ranked player in Colorado said. “Once that offer came, it’s such a great feeling because it’s a school that’s always been on my board.”

Elko’s hot target himself admitted that these connections make a big difference in feeling at home in the Trojan camp. While the pressure revs up for Elko, how could they land a commitment from Roper?

Mike Elko and Texas A&M Aggies’ chances in the Jackson Roper race

June 5 is going to be an important date for Elko’s camp. Their 6’4”, 290-pound interior offensive lineman will be making a trip to College Station for his official visit. While Oregon and USC might flex Roper’s connections with either present or former players, the Aggies are not far behind.

Out of 13 Texas A&M players invited to the 2026 NFL Combine, there is a Colorado native, Trey Zuhn. He played the left tackle spot and started in three of four seasons for the Aggies. Do we really have to look among the players who have left when Roper has already developed a strong bond with Elko and Texas A&M offensive line coach, Adam Cushing?

“I’d have to say the relationship with everyone at A&M has been fantastic from the beginning,” Roper stated. “They’ve taking time to really get to know me and my family. That’s really helped us develop a relationship with everyone from Coach Elko on down.”

Along with making Roper feel like a priority, Elko’s track record in pulling talent out of Colorado takes Texas A&M a step further in the recruiting trail. Back when he was Texas A&M’s defensive coordinator, he helped land offensive lineman Trey Zuhn in the 2021 class. The Colorado product later grew into a multi-year starter at left tackle and just earned a 2026 NFL Combine invite.

Is Mike Elko ready to hold off the heavy hitters and keep that pipeline rolling with Jackson Roper?