Mike Gundy Clears the Air on Drastic Coaching Staff Changes as QB1 Decision Confirmed

2024 was a doom year for Oklahoma State and its coordinators. The Cowboys hit absolute rock bottom with a 3–9 finish, zero Big 12 wins, and a humiliating 52–0 beatdown from Colorado. This wasn’t just a bad season—it was a full-on program collapse for a coach who usually lives in the 8–10 win range. The kind of year that makes boosters whisper, fans rage, and a head coach either reinvent himself or get shown the door. For Mike Gundy, reinvention wasn’t optional—it was survival.

So, Gundy lit the fuse and blew up his coaching staff. Out went longtime coordinators Kasey Dunn and Bryan Nardo, both staples in Stillwater. In came Doug Meacham on offense and Todd Grantham on defense—two names with résumés built on fireworks and grit. The move was less about tweaking and more about a straight-up reset. After all, last year OSU ranked 132nd in total defense, gave up over 500 yards a game, and couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The offense wasn’t much better, averaging 27.2 points while opponents dropped nearly 36. Losing 9 straight and going winless in conference play? That’s as bad as it gets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OSU Cowboy Football (@cowboy_fb) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On his own podcast, The Mike Gundy Show, the coach got candid about the overhaul on August 26. “Making a lot of changes at once was time-consuming, and it was difficult with some of the coaches I’ve had here for a long time. And I’ve said this a number of times — I guess maybe this will be the last time — but in all fairness to the staff that was here for the last 10, 12, 14 years with me, the majority of those guys had been with me a long time.” he said. He went on to explain that new coordinators meant new systems, new lingo, and new lieutenants. Translation: loyalty doesn’t win games when your team just got skunked 52–0. “We had to get rid of one heck of a coaching staff that had a tremendous amount of success here for a long time,” Gundy admitted, before pivoting to praise Grantham and Meacham’s fresh energy.

Let’s talk defense first, because that’s where the Cowboys looked like a turnstile last year. Todd Grantham’s résumé speaks for itself—12 years coordinating in the SEC and NFL, known for blitz-heavy 3–4 looks that make quarterbacks sweat. His Florida defenses in 2019 ranked top-10 nationally in multiple categories. Compare that to OSU’s 2024 unit that gave up 511 yards per game, and you see why Gundy rolled the dice on Grantham. In spring ball, Gundy said he was struck by Grantham’s intensity: “He’s highly intelligent, he’s a grinder, he’s old-school from a work standpoint.” In Stillwater, old-school might be exactly what they need.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s Doug Meacham, a familiar face with deep Texas ties. If that name sounds familiar, it’s because his 2014 TCU offense was one of the nastiest in modern college football—46.5 points per game, second nationally, with Trevone Boykin turning into a Heisman finalist. For a program that averaged just 20.4 points a game last year, Meacham’s wide-open, high-tempo philosophy feels like an emergency injection of adrenaline. Plus, his connections in Texas recruiting circles give OSU a much-needed pipeline into the Lone Star State.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Still, Gundy didn’t sugarcoat the grind of transition. “It was a very time-consuming challenge that was extremely important,” he said, admitting that assembling a quarterback coach was especially tricky. But he believes the mix of experience, intensity, and fresh perspective gives the Cowboys a fighting chance to pull out of their tailspin.

OSU’s QB1: Hauss Hejny

As if rebooting both coordinator spots wasn’t enough, Gundy also had to settle a quarterback battle. With Garret Rangel transferring to Virginia Tech and Maealiuaki Smith bolting for Ole Miss, the duel came down to redshirt freshmen Hauss Hejny and Zane Flores. On Monday, the Cowboys finally made it official: Hauss Hejny is QB1.

Hejny isn’t a household name yet, but don’t let that fool you. The 6-foot dual-threat started his career at TCU, where he saw action in four games last year, preserving his redshirt. He didn’t throw a pass, but he flashed wheels—8 carries for 48 yards against Cincinnati, including a 21-yard burst that had Horned Frogs fans buzzing. Hejny followed Meacham to Stillwater, which might be the biggest clue about his fit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That doesn’t mean Flores is completely out of the picture. The Nebraska native, a pocket passer with a live arm, missed last season due to injury but has drawn praise for his toughness. Don’t be shocked if both quarterbacks see snaps early, especially against UT Martin in the opener. Still, the decision to ride with Hejny signals Gundy and Meacham want mobility, tempo, and unpredictability—exactly what OSU lacked during its 2024 nosedive.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Oklahoma State hasn’t had back-to-back losing seasons since the late ’90s, and another clunker would test even Gundy’s ironclad job security. But between Grantham’s defense, Meacham’s offense, and Hejny’s fresh legs under center, the Cowboys have at least given themselves a new script. After last year’s horror show, that’s all the fans can ask for