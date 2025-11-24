Mike Norvell Contract Channels Assistant Coach to Reveal FSU Goals

Essentials Inside The Story Gus Malzahn sets up realistic targets

Inconsistencies derail Mike Norvell's plans

Norvell's job security comes into question

With no departures on the horizon, FSU rolls forward with Mike Norvell at the helm in 2026. Along with Norvell, Gus Malzahn’s name was also doing the rounds with an Arkansas offer knocking on the door. As Norvell’s squad slipped to 5-6, the escape route was wide open. The assistant coach finally broke the silence regarding his future in Tallahassee.

On November 21, Norvell’s squad got crushed by NC State, 21-11. In the post-game presser, reporters inquired about Malzahn’s return to FSU next season. “My intent is to help us get bowl eligible and win this game, and that’s exactly what my focus is,” said the offensive coordinator.

Malzahn got grilled after Norvell’s offense face-planted so hard it earned a C-minus against NC State. FSU hadn’t snagged a win in Raleigh since 2016. So, Tommy Castellanos and the Seminoles needed to come out swinging against one of the ACC’s softest defenses.

On the flip side, the stars were practically lining up for Norvell and co. NC State’s defense had been leaking points like a busted faucet, giving up 36-plus in four straight games.

This is something they hadn’t done since 2013. But even as the ACC’s flashiest offense, the Seminoles kept tripping over their own feet with drive-killing mistakes. Add in Castellanos’ shaky mechanics and his habit of missing wide-open deep shots, and Norvell’s squad’s most prominent opponent wasn’t the Wolfpack; it was their own worst enemy.

Castellanos had FSU sitting pretty at the NC State 34 with a chance to land the first punch. But a pressure-packed snap turned into an overcooked throw and an easy interception. The Wolfpack marched right back with a long scoring drive and took a 7-0 lead after one, eventually heading into halftime up 7-3.

Meanwhile, the Seminoles’ first-half possessions looked more like a chaotic buffet than an offensive rhythm, full of interceptions, field goals, missed field goals, and punts.

Norvell’s boys suffered equally in the second half. FSU barely touched the ball in the third quarter, squeezing out just 12 plays as two drives fizzled into a punt and a turnover on downs. As of now, Malzahn’s next goal is to make the Seminoles eligible for the bowl.

ESPN’s bowl gurus both have Florida State bowling, but their visions are ten days apart. Kyle Bonagura slots Norvell’s squad into a December 29 showdown with James Madison in the Birmingham Bowl, a stage FSU has never stepped on. Meanwhile, Mark Schlabach sends them to Tampa on December 19 to face UConn in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

FSU has never appeared in that bowl either. Amidst this intrigue, the fans finally got clarity on Norvell’s future.

FSU stands put with Mike Norvell’s current contract

The update hit just 48 hours after FSU’s 21-11 stumble at NC State pushed the Noles to 5-6. Norvell inked a monster eight-year deal locking him in at $10–11 million a year through 2031. Firing Norvell would’ve triggered a jaw-dropping $59 million buyout, minus whatever he’d make at his next gig.

That would have called for too much fortune for Norvell’s program after investing hundreds of millions in stadium upgrades and a brand-new football facility.

“The university president, AD, and board are aligned in support of Norvell, who has pledged to make changes in areas of recruiting and player evaluation to enhance FSU’s roster,” Ross Dellenger tweeted.

It’s hard not to flash back to the last time FSU dropped an in-season bomb on a struggling head coach with a bloated buyout. “Frankly, 6–6 isn’t good enough,” were the famous words from then–AD David Coburn the morning after he axed Willie Taggart. Taggart was sinking at 4–5 in Year 2 after a thud against mid-tier Miami. Norvell’s now 5–6 in Year 6 with a similar beatdown courtesy of a very average NC State.

Even before the confirmation came, Norvell was busy shifting the blame to his squad for their latest heartbreak. In the post-game conference, the head coach said, “Too many missed opportunities. Not good enough offensively.”

But the clock’s ticking. It’s time for him to own the entire operation. Now he’s got to take down Florida on November 29 if he wants a bowl ticket punched.