Mike Norvell Gives Update on FSU Player Suffering From Medical Episode Against NC State

When we think it cannot get any lower than this, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell somehow finds a way to surprise everyone. After an emotionally draining 21-11 loss to NC State, the Seminoles were hit with another unsettling situation when a player suffered a post-game medical episode. Norvell kept the player’s name private at first, but people at the game said it was a true freshman.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Yeah, we had a player that went down, and we just needed to make sure that it was checked out,” Norvell said to the media after the game. “We appreciate our athletic training staff. You know, the stadium support, I believe, we were down there with him. And so, he was able to get up, come in. So, I know they’re still evaluating, but it was good to see him be able to get up and come in.”

While Norvell offered a small measure of reassurance, fans quickly noted that witnesses pointed to freshman wideout Jayvan Boggs. It’s unclear what exactly happened to Boggs, but he was able to enter the locker room for further evaluation. This unfortunate incident took place when both teams were doing their post-game routine on the field. As the HC stated, the staff rushed to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Boggs’ rumored medical emergency only adds to an already tough season for both the young receiver and the team. He has appeared in just five games, recording nine receptions and one touchdown. The 18-year-old previously missed games against Virginia, Miami, Wake Forest, and Clemson. In fact, the WR was injured in FSU’s win over Kent State in September. In late October, Norvell confirmed that Boggs had suffered a setback from a previous issue, which kept him out again.

The Seminoles’ loss to NC State in Raleigh was the result of frustrating mistakes and missed chances. Despite N.C. State’s defense, which ranked among the worst in the country this season, FSU had no answers and trailed 14-3 after three quarters. The offense struggled, managing only another field goal and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to USC transfer Duce Robinson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sad part is that it feels like JUCO players could do a better job than the Seminoles right now. By the time the fourth quarter came, FSU’s special teams were practically giving the game away, including two botched punts in the final four minutes. NC State took advantage of the errors, scoring a late touchdown to close out the game and the Seminoles’ hopes.

The loss dropped Florida State to 5-6, leaving their bowl eligibility hanging on their final regular-season matchup against rival Florida. Mike Norvell had some explaining to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Norvell is not meeting the board’s expectations

It’s still surprising that Mike Norvell still has his employment after putting back-to-back worst seasons. Last month, after his humiliating loss to Stanford, the school administration released a statement. Saying the program’s “high expectations” would play a major role in deciding Mike Norvell’s future after the season. When Norvell was asked on Friday if the team was meeting those expectations following another road loss, he answered “hell no,” admitting the Seminoles weren’t anywhere close.

He explained that the team is “fully capable” but still not performing, calling the six losses “extremely frustrating.” The NC State game was a perfect example of those problems. Norvell pointed to “too many missed opportunities,” saying the offense moved the ball but kept making small mistakes like dropped passes, missed field goals, and a turnover in scoring position. His message was simple: you have to finish drives and score points, especially on the road, and FSU has failed to do that several times throughout the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve got faith that everything does happen for a reason,” he said in the post-game presser. “And I’m not alone on this journey. I understand the importance of the work. What needs to be done, of owning what you see, and we all have a responsibility in that. As a head coach, I’ve got responsibility for everything that we see.”

Now the Seminoles’ bowl hopes, and possibly Norvell’s job security, depend on beating Florida next week in Gainesville. That’s why Norvell ended his press conference by saying he still believes in his never-ending process.