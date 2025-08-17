Mike Norvell Not Sweating Over Unknown Ty Simpson as He Announces Major Injury Updates

Saturday marked Day 14 of preseason camp for the Florida State Seminoles, meaning fall camp is almost at its conclusion. Following a day off, the Noles returned to the fields with the aim to build depth. They will start preparing for Alabama and its presumed leader at quarterback, Ty Simpson, next week. FSU head coach Mike Norvell provided a detailed player-by-player injury update for the team on Saturday and seemed pleased with their overall health. The bigger elephant in the room was the looming season opener in Tallahassee against a Tide squad led by a QB no one outside Tuscaloosa has really seen.

That mystery was brought to the surface during a presser, when a reporter from the front row asked Mike Norvell how he prepares for Simpson, a passer who’s never made a start and doesn’t have much film available. It was the kind of question coaches dread this time of year—plan for the unknown, but don’t overthink it. Norvell, though, didn’t flinch…

“Yeah, I mean he’s played a little bit, but I mean you do you always take a look at any previous experience on a field, and as a high school quarterback, you’ll take a glimpse of that. But I mean, he’s been in their program for a good while, and he’s developed. I mean, you got a lot of respect for Ty. When I was at Memphis, obviously, his dad was coaching up at UT Martin, a great coach. He’s from football family. I mean, he’s going to be a really good football player, and he’s kind of waited his time for the opportunity. So I’ve got a good sense of how talented he was coming out, and I know they’re really pleased with the way that he’s developed,” said Norvell.

His words hit on two points: Alabama’s QB room still carries pedigree even without a proven star, and Simpson represents a classic case of “next man up” in Tuscaloosa. He may not have Bryce Young’s highlight reel or Jalen Milroe’s wheels, but Simpson’s lineage and time in the system make him dangerous. Florida State doesn’t need much reminding; last year’s opener against Georgia Tech showed what happens when you underestimate an unproven starter.

But beyond Alabama prep, Mike Norvell also turned the spotlight inward, offering transparency on Florida State’s health. “No, I mean right now, there’ll be a couple that’ll probably be game-week thought process. I like where we’re heading with our team from a health standpoint,” Norvell said. “We’ll get a couple guys back today. I think we’ll plan to get a few more guys back to full participation, but even in the limited return to play, it’s been good to see where they’re at.” He then opened the whole injury report of each.

WR Squirrel White: His career has been littered with nagging injuries, and he is again working back, but Coach Norvell is expecting him to be ready to play Alabama.“Squirrel had something that came up, so we’re feeling very confident that he will be available, but he’ll probably be limited this next week.” DL Kevin Wynn (freshman): A potential backup to Darrell Jackson Jr., who suffered an injury with no clear timeline yet. “Kevin Wynn will be one that we’ll see exactly where things go with that, but that could be one that could stretch a little bit. Something happened this last week, but we’ll see as it goes.” QB Brock Glenn: He has been limited all camp, which opened the door for freshman Kevin Sperry to log meaningful second-team reps. “So, expecting with Brock, he’s been limited throughout fall camp, but expecting him this week and having him back in the mix will be good.”

The most notable names in that rundown tell a story about Florida State’s depth. Wideout Squirrel White. WR Gavin Blackwell was slowed the past two weeks when he was competing for that third starter spot. “He was able to do some good things,” Norvell said. TE Landen Thomas, who was looking to build off a strong freshman year, returned to the field Saturday after missing time at the end of summer. “Today was his first time getting out there, and he made a couple of spectacular plays in the work that we had. You really feel his presence,” Norvell said.

Norvell made a point to note that the added reps for young players have paid dividends. “I’ve been really pleased with what I’ve seen out of that room in general.” It’s the type of silver lining every coach hopes for when camp injuries pile up—if a freshman like Sperry can accelerate, you may come out deeper than you went in. Florida State’s opener at a newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30 has already drawn massive attention, and oddsmakers have Alabama sitting as a two-touchdown favorite after opening at nine.

Can the Seminoles flip the script on Bama?

If you’re looking for reasons why Florida State might actually shake things up against Alabama, let’s lay them out. Sure, the Seminoles haven’t exactly been the ACC’s model of consistency. They finished in last place in the league and fell below .500 for the fifth time in seven years. That includes three times under Mike Norvell. That’s not exactly the kind of stat you hang on the locker room wall.

But here’s the thing: Alabama isn’t the same machine it used to be either. The Crimson Tide failed to hit the 10-win mark for the first time since 2007, Nick Saban’s very first year on the job. That’s a 17-year streak snapped. For context, FSU players were in elementary school when Alabama last missed double-digit wins. The Tide does lead the all-time series 3–1, including that 24–7 win in 2017, but history alone won’t win the opener in Tallahassee.

Roster-wise, the Seminoles had a messy portal cycle—16 additions, 22 departures—but their 2025 high school class cracked the On3 Top 20, headlined by defensive lineman Kevin Wynn. Wynn shone at the US Navy All-Star Game but remains doubtful, with Norvell unable to provide an update.