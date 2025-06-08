Mike Norvell’s Plan to Poach Back FSU Legacy Recruit All but Confirmed as SEC Giant on High Alert

June is shaping up to be a pivotal month in Tallahassee, and Mike Norvell knows it. The summer recruiting window has cracked wide open with high school prospects free from classroom commitments and lining up official visits. For Florida State, that means a window to reshape its 2026 class narrative. Right now, FSU holds nine verbal commitments—eight of which are from three-star prospects. It’s not exactly the blue-chip profile expected from a program trying to claw back into national contention. Sitting at No. 28 in the 247Sports’ rankings, Norvell and his staff know there’s work to be done. And now, a familiar name might just offer the kind of storyline that energizes this recruiting cycle.

All eyes are on Devin Carter this weekend. The four-star WR and son of FSU legend Dexter Carter was once committed to the Florida State Seminoles. That was before the program stumbled on the field and the recruiting tides shifted.

Carter decommitted and eventually pledged to Auburn. But now, FSU is right back in the mix. On June 7th, Michael Langston joined Warchant TV to discuss FSU’s flip targets. “I would say the number one guy is an old legacy in wide receiver Devin Carter. He’s the son of Dexter Carter, played at FSU. Devin was originally committed to FSU, then went through the process. They were struggling on the field. Eventually, he would commit to Auburn, but he’s visiting officially this weekend,” Langston said.

This is not a drive-by visit either. Carter has already visited FSU two or three times this spring, and there’s real momentum brewing. “He certainly likes what he’s seeing with the Miles on offense,” he added.

“I think he loves kind of what’s jumping out to him as a receiver and they need young receivers. So a chance to play early there is, I think, very enticing.” That early playing time pitch could be the tipping point. It’s no longer about convincing him the offense works—he’s already seen two practices. “They just need to nail…just being around the players, seeing the comfort, feed the culture of the FSU program and really just hitting on that stuff because I think from an offense standpoint, he’s seen enough, he’s been to two practices that he knows, like, ‘hey, these guys are going to be good,’” Langston added.

USA Today via Reuters Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carter isn’t alone on the flip radar. Javeion Cooper, a four-star OL currently committed to Syracuse, is also expected on campus. The Melbourne Central Catholic player is expected to be a strong interior lineman. And his close connection with offensive line coach Herb Hand might be the key here. “That’s one that I think FSU could get done if everything clicks and goes right,” Langston said.

Cooper committed to the Orange in December, but the spring visit to Tallahassee already hinted that the door wasn’t closed. This weekend could blow that door open.

The chessboard here is strategic. Mike Norvell’s staff isn’t leaning solely on flash. They’re playing the long game with Carter, much like they did with Ousmane Kromah. The key is simple—stay in the conversation. Carter is headed to Chapel Hill next to see North Carolina, then back to Auburn to close his official visits. But this weekend isn’t just another stop—it’s a statement. That’s the play Mike Norvell is banking on.

Mike Norvell’s June visitor list is loaded with blue-chip heat

FSU’s Mike Norvell is kicking off June with a bang—and a whole lot of star power. Between June 6 and June 9, the ‘Noles are rolling out the garnet carpet for a whopping 20 official visitors in what might be their biggest recruiting weekend of the month. Even better? Fourteen of them are composite blue-chip prospects.

Let’s start with the headliner: 4-star RB Jae Lamar, the highest-ranked offensive visitor on the board. Lamar hails from Colquitt County in Georgia and brings the kind of dynamic backfield presence that could instantly juice up the Seminoles’ offense.

Joining him is fellow 4-star RB Carsyn Baker, another Georgia native from Fairburn. Baker’s stock has been rising ever since his strong official visit to Florida in mid-May, but FSU has a prime shot to steal some momentum here.

And then there’s the guy that “Gus Malzahn wants… very, very badly”—4-star WR Keeyun Chapman. At 6’4” and 195 pounds, Chapman is a red-zone dream and has been on Malzahn’s radar for years. But come this weekend, it’s Norvell’s turn to close the deal.