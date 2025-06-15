brand-logo
“Miss You So Much Son”: Kyren Lacy’s Mother’s Pain Remains Unbearable

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Jun 15, 2025 | 12:33 AM EDT

Two months gone, and the pain still hits like day one. On June 14, Kyren Lacy’s mom, Kandance Faye, opened up a fresh wound on Instagram. She dropped a throwback clip: her, Kyren, and his little brother, Jayden Allen, locked in one of those old-school arcade battles. Foam Joust. Laughter bouncing, joy frozen in time.

Jayden giggling in the background, watching his big bro and mama go at it like it was the best day ever. The caption? Simple. Raw. “Miss you so much, son💔💔💔” And right under Jayden’s giggle, “Jayden Allen laughing in the background.” Just a mom missing her boy, trying to breathe through the silence he left behind. Some wounds don’t fade. Some stories get replayed in memories, not on fields.

Can memories truly heal, or do they just deepen the void left by those we've lost?

