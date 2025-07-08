‘Missing You’: Lane Kiffin’s Wife Teary-Eyed Over Parting Ways With Daughter

Well, we know how Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s family is a close-knit one. The year 2025 has indeed been special for the family as he had his wife Layla has ironed out all the differences. Well, there has been a buzz that Lane and his wife are back together for quite long time now. And the couple have finally reconciled after staying apart for eight years. As they now give love a second chance, they are back to their high school romance days. Attending concerts together, while Lane’s wife flexed her shiny solitaire.

But just when they might have thought of living together, raising the kids, and having the best times with them, the universe had different plans. It’s time for the junior Kiffins to leave their parents’ nest. Their 18-year-old daughter, Presley Kiffin, has moved out of Ole Miss as she is now part of the USC Trojans women’s volleyball team. Definitely, the Kiffin couple has got two more children, 20-year-old daughter Landry, and 16-year-old son Knox. But to the parents, they are the three pieces of their heart, and can’t do without any one of them. But what can be done?

via Imago Credit: Social Media

Lane’s wife is thus going through the old archives of their photographs and reminiscing about the good old times with their daughter, Presley. On July 7, Layla posted a happy selfie of the two sisters on IG. The caption read, “Missing you already 🥲😘.” This might indeed be a bitter-sweet moment for the Kiffin fam. While Presley is now 1,887 miles away from her family, she is also following in her dad Lane’s footsteps, signing up with the Trojans. Wondering how? Lane had taken up the head coaching role in 2010. He continued coaching for three years till 2013, until the program moved on from him early in the 2013 season. Even though Lane and Layla’s hearts ache for Presley, they had to bear with this pain. After all, this has always been their daughter’s dream.

As the Mater Dei graduate once shared her wish to sign up for a college where athletics “overpowers everything else.” “It was like a done deal, that like – nothing could’ve gotten in the way. But I think it’s also just a different thing, with a different sport. Like starting my own name instead of following his path,” shared Lane’s daughter, who wished to have an identity of her own. Given Layla’s message, it seems that Presley has recently moved out. After all, Lane’s daughter has to start prepping since USC will have its first face off against Denver on August 29. But before leaving, she gifted her mom, Layla, some happy moments.

Lane Kiffin’s wife and daughter are bonding over a new sport

She had just taken her daughter to USC orientation, then had a beach day for the 4th of July together, where a happy mom and daughter had a big smile together. For so long, things have been easier for Lane’s wife. Now she has to divide her time among so many duties. Taking care of Landry and Knox, who is the class of 2028 prospect, rooting for his hubby’s program, Ole Miss, and also flying off to USC to witness Presley’s new journey at the Trojans’ camp.

But before she oomps up her multitasking skills, Lane Kiffin’s wife curated the best memory that would motivate her to keep running. On July 6, Layla posted an IG story, straight from the pickleball court. The selfie featured the proud mom along with her daughter Presley and her friends. The caption of the post read, “D1 picklers.” It looked like all had a good time and there were no rolled ankles to hinder them in volleyball. As Presley debuts for USC on August 29 and Ole Miss takes on Georgia State just two days later, the real challenge might be for Mom and Dad—splitting cheers between two sidelines.