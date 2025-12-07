Mississippi State Brings Back Fired Head Coach as Defensive Coordinator

Essentials Inside The Story Reports suggest Mississippi State re-hiring a fired HC is a done deal.

The Bulldogs' poor performance continues for the third season.

Can the new Defensive Coordinator change this next season?

They say forget the past and focus on the future, but Mississippi State is relying on its past to build a better future. That is none other than former Head Coach Zach Arnett. Word on the street is he’s returning to take over as the new defensive coordinator (DC) for the Bulldogs on Saturday after Coleman Hutzler’s exit from the team.

“Sources tell @On3sports that this deal is done and Zach Arnett is headed back to Starkville,” On3’s Pete Nakos hopped onto X and shared the news.

According to Pete Thamel, the former head coach signed a 3-year deal. It’s a pretty interesting twist since he was the head coach not that long ago and got let go. In the past three seasons, the Bulldogs have only won 2 games and lost 25. But the university is betting that he’s the right guy to fix their struggling defense.

Arnett’s first run at Mississippi State is for the books. He was the defensive coordinator from 2020 through 2022, and his defenses were tough as they come. They were always ranked in the top five of the SEC in stats like total defense and preventing big runs. That kind of performance week in and week out in America’s toughest conference had the school promote him to the HC role after the sad passing of Mike Leach. Fans remember those stingy defenses fondly and hope he can bring that toughness back.

However, the football gods can be cruel at times. His time as the main man didn’t go as planned. Arnett was the head coach for most of the 2023 season but got fired. Since leaving Starkville the first time, he’s been working as an analyst. Basically, a behind-the-scenes coaching consultant for some rival schools like Ole Miss and Florida State.

This new hire means current defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is out after two seasons where the defense just couldn’t hold it all together.

The Bulldogs’ defense was awful. They were giving up an average of 31 points per game, which landed them near the very bottom of the SEC rankings. They were also letting teams move the ball way too easily. Hutzler’s defense was allowing around 420 yards per game. At this point, it was written on the wall that they needed some change.

They are banking on the idea that the “old” Arnett, the defensive mastermind, is the real genius. Separate from his struggles as a head coach. Well, it’s a bit too early to say which direction the program and defense will head or whether his comeback will be more humiliating than his head-coach job. However, it’s better than Cole Hutzler’s defense. It’s an exciting, slightly risky bet that everyone in college football will be watching closely.

Is 2026 the year for the Mississippi State Bulldogs?

Expectations for Mississippi State in the 2026 season are a mixed bag of hope and realism. The biggest reason for optimism is the return of defensive coordinator Zach Arnett. Fans are crossing their fingers that he can turn a defense that has been one of the SEC’s worst in recent years into an above-average unit.

Head coach Jeff Lebby is entering year 3 after 2 years of mediocre football. If Arnett can somehow put up anything better than Coleman, the Bulldogs might just have a shot at making a bowl game next year.

With that being said, the conference is moving to nine games in 2026. Teams like State are locked into permanent matchups against the likes of Alabama, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt, as well as other tough opponents like Texas and Oklahoma. There are no easy weeks. Even if project Zach Arnett worked out as well as it could ever possibly be, that gauntlet is incredibly difficult.

Most analysts think a realistic expectation is somewhere between 6 and 8 wins and a trip to a bowl game. But anything less might put Jeff Lebby’s job in jeopardy. It’s basically a make-or-break year for the current coaching staff. Can the Bulldogs make 2026 their year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.