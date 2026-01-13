Missouri EDGE to Get $2M+ NIL After Multiple SEC & ACC Schools Make Moves

Missouri Tigers’ edge Damon Wilson II is arguably the hottest pass-rushing commodity in the portal. The market is heating up rapidly, with SEC and ACC programs circling. One analyst believes Wilson II is poised to cash in big, with his NIL valuation expected to soar past the $2 million mark.

“Will likely get ~$2M +. Asking for significantly more,” wrote On3 Sports’ Shannon Terry, resharing On3’s report on Wilson II being the hot target for both SEC and ACC schools. “The way this portal season is playing out with haves and have-nots, I suspect someone is going to pay up.”

The former Missouri defensive end hit the portal with two seasons of eligibility remaining at his third school. In Missouri’s season opener, Wilson delivered a breakout performance with two sacks and two tackles in a lopsided 61-6 win over Central Arkansas. The performance marked the first multi-sack game of his collegiate career.

Wilson posted an elite 91.1 pass-rush grade and needed just 10 pass-rush snaps to log two sacks. On one rep, he blew past Central Arkansas’ tackle at the snap and buried the quarterback in a flash.

The race for Wilson is heating up, with LSU securing the first visit. However, perennial powerhouses like Alabama and Miami are quickly entering the fray, backed by their formidable NIL collectives, signaling a potential bidding war that could drive his value well past the $2 million mark.

After that, Wilson II is planning to take some more visits, with programs already circling him. The Alabama Crimson Tide has officially joined the chase for former Mizzou edge, per On3 national portal analyst Pete Nakos.

Alabama has officially joined the chase, and with Kalen DeBoer’s program backed by powerful boosters and the ‘Yea Alabama’ collective, they have the financial firepower to make a compelling NIL pitch.

Wilson is already familiar with Tuscaloosa from his high school recruitment, making another visit unnecessary. If Alabama wants to land him, the pitch will come down to NIL. Next in line are the Miami Hurricanes.

A Florida native, Wilson could be swayed by Miami’s late push, making the Hurricanes a serious program to watch in his recruitment. John Ruiz is one of the biggest spenders in the NIL game, backing Miami players with hefty endorsement deals. Quarterback Jake Garcia received a two-year, $145K contract even with minimal time on the field.

Given the current market, where top transfers are commanding massive deals, Wilson’s chances of surpassing the $2 million mark are high. For example, top portal quarterback Brendan Sorsby reportedly received $5 million from Texas Tech. According to reports, the Red Raiders have paid Sorsby $5 million.

Meanwhile, when it comes to NIL matters, Wilson is already in hot water.

Damon Wilson II’s legal battle with one of his ex-programs

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge began his college career under Kirby Smart at Georgia in 2023. He used his redshirt season to flash in limited action with two tackles and half a sack against Florida and Ole Miss. By 2024, Wilson became a regular in the rotation, appearing in 12 of 14 games.

He posted 22 tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles as Georgia powered to an SEC title and CFP berth in 2024. Wilson’s career high while at Georgia was four tackles against the Kentucky Wildcats in 2024. It was during the 2025 offseason that he considered testing the waters elsewhere. But the timing was troublesome.

Wilson bolted to Missouri last January, just weeks after signing a 14-month NIL term sheet with Georgia’s booster collective. He pocketed a $30,000 upfront payment from a deal valued at $500,000 before exiting Athens. Georgia later fired back, filing a lawsuit in November 2025 seeking $390,000 in liquidated damages.

On December 23, Wilson countered with a lawsuit in Boone County, Missouri. He accused Georgia’s athletic department and the collective of a civil conspiracy aimed at penalizing him for transferring. The suit also claims the December 2024 agreement was never a valid contract.

With legal clouds looming, will schools still bet big on NIL money for Damon Wilson II’s résumé, or will the risk scare them off?