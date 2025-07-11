Mizzou’s Beau Pribula Opens Up on Emotional Penn State Exit and James Franklin’s Rare Transfer Offer

How do you get to know you played for a good program? When they squad backs you up, even when you are the one to be leaving them at a crucial time. That’s what happened with former Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Beau Pribula. He had to pull the brakes on James Franklin’s program just before their College Football Playoff game vs. SMU. Was Franklin upset? Definitely. But he did not turn the situation into anything bitter.

After all, Franklin knew how things had been tough on Pribula’s end. “In my opinion, he’s a man’s man. “Like came into my office, had multiple conversations with me about this process. We talked last week, had no intentions of leaving, but we’ve got problems in college football,” said the Penn State head coach. The 6-2, 207-pound Pribula found his new home in Missouri, but still can’t stop talking about the love and respect he carries for his former team.

On the July 10th episode of the Next Up with Adam Breneman podcast, Pribula took his fans through what exactly happened during the last few days of his Penn State stay. And guess what? He only had good words to share about the Nittany Lions. “I think really I became best friends with guys that will be there in my wedding, years down the road, because it was really just that the off the- field culture, just building the culture and becoming a leader even though I was the backup…” Now wasn’t this warmth and respect expected from a team headed by someone like Franklin?

While players mostly have bitter endings during the transferring span, Pribula and Franklin sat and had conversations like real adults. The Penn State head coach was willing to go to great lengths to keep Pribula locked in.

