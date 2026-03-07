More Trouble for Sherrone Moore & Michigan After Paige Shiver’s Latest Allegation: “May Not Be the Only Person”

The shadow of the Sherrone Moore scandal has yet again caught up with Michigan. Word is that the program is expecting more trouble with his case, this time by way of Paige Shiver, who pressed charges against the former head coach. According to the reports, the former Michigan head coach could end up in really bad straits.

After a wild incident at his former assistant Shiver’s apartment back in December, Moore just took a plea deal this week. The former coach pleaded no contest to trespassing and using a phone to harass her. While Sherrone Moore thought he dodged the much scarier felony charges for home invasion, according to The Athletic, he’s still on the hook for sentencing in April and has to wear a GPS monitor for now.

The drama really ramped up because Paige Shiver’s contract with Michigan officially ended at the end of February. Boy, she’s not going away quietly. Her lawyers dropped a bombshell statement: “Shiver believes strongly that she may not be the only person who experienced inappropriate, coercive, or predatory behavior from this individual.”

This is not Sherrone Moore’s first run-in with the law. Last month, he was accused of covering up a sexual assault involving coach LaTroy Lewis. The victim claims she told Moore what happened, but he did not report it to the higher-ups. And, The Athletic also reported that Moore had been messaging at least five different women online.

Now, Shiver’s team is calling for an investigation into the entire University of Michigan athletic department. They want to know if the school knew what was happening and just looked the other way while Moore was winning games, barely. If more people come forward, as her lawyers suggested, the university could be facing some serious legal trouble and a major hit to its tarnished reputation.

Moore was fired on December 10, only after Shiver herself reported the affair to Michigan’s top brass. Sources from the program already said that there had been suspicion about Moore’s behavior in the last few months of his tenure at Ann Arbor.

However, there’s some slight relief for Sherrone Moore now. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges: malicious use of a telecommunications device and trespassing at Friday’s court appearance. A no-contest plea means he does not admit guilt but accepts the court’s decision and possible punishment.

As part of a plea agreement, several other charges that had been filed against him were dismissed.

Sherrone Moore’s latest update on Paige Shiver’s case

Prosecutors said Moore had sent the staff member unwanted messages and later went to Paige’s apartment to confront her after he lost his job. Moore’s lawyer argued that the police investigation was incomplete and that important details were left out when officers requested an arrest warrant.

“The dismissal of those charges validates the concerns we raised about the investigation from the very beginning.” Ellen Michaels (his lawyer) also added that Moore was ready to move on, saying, “Mr. Moore is pleased to put this behind him and move forward.”

Prosecutors explained that the investigation did not support the police’s claims that Moore had a history of domestic violence with Shiver. However, they still believed there was evidence of wrongdoing related to the relationship. In court, the prosecutor said, “What we do believe the evidence supports is criminal misbehavior in the context of an intimate partner relationship.”

The remaining charges carry smaller penalties, including possible jail time of up to six months for the telecommunications charge and up to 30 days for trespassing. It would be fascinating to see how this one ends. More updates will be coming sooner rather than later.