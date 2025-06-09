Na’eem Offord Drops 5-Word Bomb as Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks Close In on Game-Changing 5-Star Commitment

Let’s get one thing straight — Oregon’s not just recruiting anymore. They’re recruiting loud. Dan Lanning’s program just wrapped up a monster weekend that felt less like an official visit and more like a Netflix series teaser drop. You had five-stars popping in from every corner of the country, a G-Wagon parked in the backdrop, Nike hazmat suits, and yeah… Na’eem Offord lighting the entire internet on fire with five little words that might’ve just flipped the future of college football.

On June 8th, after their recruiting weekend, the Oregon Ducks 5-star DB, Na’eem Offord, took it to IG: “YK the move lil bro.” Five words, one duck emoji, and boom—Na’eem Offord playing the role of recruiting agent for Dan Lanning to lock in one one of the best DB in the country. Straight from Mamba Mentality bloodline.

Na’eem Offord, Oregon’s prized five-star flip from Ohio State, just put the full-court press on Jett Washington, another five-star blue-chipper who just so happens to be Kobe Bryant’s nephew. Washington already had Oregon in his final mix, but now? Offord’s doing his best Lanning impression, low-key working as a recruiter on IG.

Offord’s post wasn’t random, either. It came right after Jett dropped his photo shoot flicks from Eugene — posing next to Coach Lanning, and Na’eem Offord, dripped in an all-black kit, sitting in a cinema-esque seater, throwing Oregon’s ‘O’ signs. Washington’s stock is going nuclear. The 6’5 safety from Bishop Gorman is a certified freak with elite range. He racked up 38 tackles and 5 picks last season and was crowned MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year. And he’s only getting started.

Washington’s still got his June 13 visit set, but the vibe shift is already real. Offord didn’t just nudge—he basically whispered, “Come home.” Let’s not forget who Na’eem Offord is either. The Birmingham native is ranked top 10 nationally and is arguably the best corner in the 2025 class. This is a guy who had every SEC program camped at his doorstep before flipping to the Ducks. His endorsement holds weight. And when he publicly tells another elite DB like Jett Washington to join the family? That’s like a done-deal.

Oregon Ducks’ viral recruiting photoshoot

Now let’s talk about the drip. Because this weekend wasn’t just about 40-yard dash times and position drills—it was a whole photoshoot takeover. Recruits pulling up in throwback fits, G-Wagons parked like it’s a rap video, and coaches dressed in Nike Hazmat suits? Yeah, it got wild. The Ducks didn’t just open their facilities—they turned ’em into a movie set. The black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon in the background screamed flex, while another shoot staged inside a science lab had warning signs reading “Player Development in Progress.” You can’t make this up.

Even five-star wide receiver Calvin Russell turned heads in Oregon’s diamond-plate jerseys—those same ones from the Dennis Dixon days. And the new “Generation O” uniforms? Recruits got to mix and match like it was MyPlayer mode on Madden. It’s not just a uniform. It’s a whole vibe. The strategy here is genius. Get ’em looking like future pros before they even sign. The message is clear: if you come to Eugene, you’re not just a recruit—you’re a brand.

But all that flash still boils down to substance. The Ducks already locked in Na’eem Offord, arguably the biggest flip in last year’s cycle. Now, they’re trying to repeat that magic with Jett Washington, Brandon Arrington, and Joey O’Brien.

Arrington, a five-star athlete who can play WR or DB, is eyeing Alabama, USC, and Texas A&M. Russell’s got Florida schools blowing up his phone. And O’Brien’s down to Oregon, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Penn State. O’Brien’s decision drops June 20, while Arrington and Russell are circling July 5. Clock’s ticking.