Nate Frazier Sets Expectations Straight for Sugar Bowl as He Refuses to Repeat Alabama Blunder

A single moment can define a season, or a player can rewrite their own narrative. When met with adversity, Georgia RB1 Nate Frazier chose resilience over self-pity. After his game-changing fumble against Alabama in the regular season, the Cali native turned that rough patch into a powerful comeback story for the Georgia Bulldogs. When asked about it, Frazier made it clear he wasn’t letting that blunder hang over him heading into the Sugar Bowl.

“It’s been great, and I’m so grateful for that moment of that happening to me, because you have two options,” Nate Frazier said. “You can sit and cry about it, or you can see what you can do to improve from it. So my mindset was, if I want to be playing this game, it’s not about me, it’s about my team. What can I do to help my team out?”

Nate Frazier really went through it after fumbling against Alabama earlier in the season. That mistake pretty much cost the Bulldogs the game. Alabama got the ball back, put 3 points on the board from the turnover, and that was the exact difference in the tight 24-21 final score. Frazier got glued to the bench for the rest of that game after his second-quarter mistake. The good news is that he didn’t let that define his season.

He made it clear he wasn’t going to dwell on it anymore. “That’s not the last game we’re gonna be playing this year. We still have an opportunity and a chance to go to the playoffs, to play the SEC Championship. We still have a chance. I’m not gonna sit here and cry about something that I can’t control. There’s nothing I can do to change it.”

Since then, Nate Frazier has had zero fumbles. The comeback was totally legit, and it showed up big time in the games. Frazier’s hard work paid off in the final stretch of the season. He had a monster game against Ole Miss, his biggest workload yet with 17 carries for 72 yards and a receiving touchdown, where he made a ton of key plays.

The #3 followed that up with a career day against Mississippi State, rushing for a whopping 181 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. He was also the main man on the ground in their win over Georgia Tech, with 108 yards on 16 carries. He pretty much became the go-to guy for the offense when they needed a clutch play.

By the time the team was getting ready for the Sugar Bowl, Nate Frazier was knocking on the door of the 1,000-yard (861 yards and 6 touchdowns) rushing mark for the season. Must say textbook example of overcoming adversity. Now, with Ole Miss looming once again, Frazier plans to keep that same mindset rolling.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels: Preview

The bookies got Georgia heavily favored to beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl, but experts think it might be a closer game than the odds suggest. Most sportsbooks have the Bulldogs as about a 6.5-point favorite. This means oddsmakers expect Georgia to win by roughly a touchdown. The total points for the game is set around 55.5, so they are expecting a fairly high-scoring game overall.

The experts are pretty much unanimous: Georgia is going to win this game straight up. All the analysts and media pundits are picking the Bulldogs, and many think Georgia will even cover that 6.5-point spread. The main reasons for this confidence are Georgia’s defense, which has been lights-out lately, allowing less than eight points per game in their last few outings. Plus, Kirby Smart don’t lose in rematches.

Despite the heavy consensus, some computer models suggest Ole Miss might keep it close. One projection model, which runs thousands of simulations, actually thinks Ole Miss has a good chance of covering the spread in nearly 60% of the scenarios, even if they don’t win the game. Interim coach Pete Golding has his work cut out for him in his first big game in charge.