Nate Frazier’s Georgia Future Cleared as Kirby Smart Receives Update on 2 More UGA Athletes

Kirby Smart receives key updates on Nate Frazier and two other Georgia Bulldogs as roster uncertainty begins to clear in Athens.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For over the last couple of days, the Georgia Bulldogs have been dealing with a wave of uncertainty around their roster. The biggest concern around Athens has been the status of star running back Nate Frazier. With Ohio State constantly pursuing Georgia’s RB1, clarity is finally starting to emerge about his future.

Signing Nate Frazier has to be the Bulldogs’ No. 1 priority this offseason. The Bulldogs are doing everything and anything to make him come back for the 2026 season. While Frazier hasn’t officially signed a new deal with UGA yet, despite ongoing conversations with agents over the past 48 to 56 hours. The word on the street is that folks are feeling pretty good about him ultimately staying with Georgia for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

It sounds like he’s just taking some extra time to think about where he truly wants to finish his college career. All signs are pointing toward Athens as per Rusty Mansell of Dawgs. The Bulldogs might have a hard time finding a perfect replacement for Nate Frazier if he decides to say adios to the program. It’s one of those classic “he’ll come around ” situations during the off-season that keeps fans on the edge of their seats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nate Frazier (@veryrarenate_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The good news for Georgia is that the backfield wouldn’t be left empty-handed. After a solid performance last year where he racked up over 500 rushing yards and six touchdowns, he’s expected to be a major player in their backfield next year. He provided a fantastic one-two punch alongside Frazier. Plus, he’s on the line to take on RB1 duty, if Frazier leaves. Georgia fans can count on seeing more of his powerful, decisive running style every Saturday on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, the Bulldogs might finally be able to get their hands on Florida State’s Kevin Wynn. The Bulldogs were hell-bent last season on getting him to Athens. The Georgia native entered the portal just a few days back after an injured freshman season.

He only managed to play in four games, mainly in a limited role. Because of that, he was able to use that year as a redshirt season. This means he still has four full years of eligibility left to play wherever he lands next. It’s a safe bet that Kevin has Georgia in his top three, even top two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

End of the day, it’s a lot of roster shuffling, and these decisions are huge for the young men involved. But it seems that, for at least two of these guys, their future might very well still be in the state of Georgia. Whether they’re returning to the Bulldogs or potentially joining them through the portal. We’ll have to keep an eye on the final word from Nate Frazier as the transfer window deadline approaches.

Georgia Bulldogs’ portal progress

The Georgia Bulldogs have been super hell-bent on the transfer portal this time. Kirby Smart is trying to find the right guys to round out their 2026 roster. They’ve already snagged 5 pretty important players to help fix some weaknesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, they picked up a few defensive backs like Khalil Barnes from Clemson. Then Braylon Conley from USC to beef up that secondary. They also grabbed a tall wide receiver from Georgia Tech, Isiah Canion, to give the offense another weapon. Plus, a talented edge rusher from Auburn, Amaris Williams, to help get after the quarterback.

Even with those five commits locked down, the Bulldogs aren’t done shopping just yet. They are still actively chasing a few more key targets, especially at the running back position. Since they are uncertain about their RBs, they’re looking at guys like Dante Dowdell from Kentucky and Bryson Kuzdzal from Michigan to fill those spots and keep that ground game their true identity.

They are also still trying to lure a talented safety, Gentry Williams from Oklahoma, to town. It’s all happening really fast because the transfer portal window is closing on around the 16th. So, the Georgia coaching staff is working hard to convince these remaining targets that Athens is the place to be. It’s a bit like a last-minute recruitment rush as they finalize who will be wearing their red and black next season.