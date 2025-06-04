National Analyst Shatters Dylan Raiola and DJ Lagway Debate After Dragging Nebraska to Florida’s Level

The Dylan Raiola hype train is officially out of the station, and it’s not slowing down anytime soon. After flashing moments of promise in his freshman campaign, the Nebraska QB enters 2025 with the keys to Matt Rhule’s evolving offense and the weight of a fanbase begging for a return to national relevance. With Dana Holgorsen now shaping the system, optimism is bubbling in Lincoln — and it’s rooted in Raiola’s arm and potential. But as expectations grow, so do comparisons. Mostly with another sophomore QB1, DJ Lagway of Florida. And not everyone’s convinced Raiola belongs in the same sentence — at least not yet.

DJ was termed generational talent for the Gators; Dylan Raiola was dubbed talented but not on his level. So, what does he have to do under Matt Rhule to take the Huskers to the desired level? The R & J Show’s Joe DeLeone said, “My main area of focus is on Dylan Raiola. I don’t think that this Nebraska team — and there’s going to be a lot of comparisons between Raiola and Lagway because we’re already seeing it — I don’t think this Nebraska team is as talented as this Florida team,” DeLeone said. That’s the point of divergence. The disparity in support casts a long shadow over the Raiola breakout narrative.

DeLeone wasn’t done. “I have a lot of excitement. I have a lot of optimism for Dylan Raiola as a young, budding, promising quarterback. He didn’t finish great down the stretch last year at all. We saw lots of flashes of what he can be with a good roster around him, when he’s confident and when he’s playing free,” he added.

“Elite quarterbacks can boost average teams. I see a team that’s got talent that needs their young quarterback to lead them.” And there it is — the challenge in its rawest form. Dylan Raiola doesn’t just need to be good. He needs to be transformational. Because if the Nebraska Cornhuskers are going to hang with the big boys of the Big Ten, it starts under center.

DJ Lagway did exactly that in Gainesville. With nearly 2,000 passing yards and 12 TDs, he powered Florida to consecutive wins over ranked opponents, sparked a four-game win streak to close the year, and turned Billy Napier’s seat from scorching to secure. CBS Sports’ Carter Bahns went so far as to slot the Gators among eight teams with realistic playoff aspirations in 2025 — almost entirely because of Lagway and a loaded receiving corps. “A freshman-year breakout from DJ Lagway could not have come at a more opportune time for Billy Napier,” Bahns wrote. The Gators are trending up — and fast.

Raiola, for all the hype, finished last year with 2,935 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The flashes? Undeniable. But the inconsistency? Just as real. He looked poised and powerful when the game was scripted and clean, but the minute the pocket collapsed or the read broke down, his mechanics and confidence wavered. And Nebraska’s lack of explosive playmakers didn’t help. Still, Husker Nation is holding on to hope for a full offseason.

“If things go according to plan… they’re capable of being one of the top teams in the Big Ten this year. Probably not a playoff team, but still one of the better teams in the conference,” DeLeone said. It’s a fair assessment. Nebraska doesn’t need Raiola to be Lagway right now — but they do need him to be better. Cleaner decisions. Stronger finishes. Fewer wasted red-zone trips. If Raiola pops, the Huskers move from the shadows of irrelevance into the conference’s upper tier. If not, it’s another season of “what ifs” and quiet Saturday afternoons in Lincoln.

Dylan Raiola’s Huskers go from afterthought to alpha

The first ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) rankings for the 2025 college football season are here, and the Huskers have snuck into the mix—grabbing that coveted No. 25 spot. Sure, it’s the last seat at the Top 25 table, but hey, you’re at the party. The buzz? It’s all about quarterback Dylan Raiola. That’s the line, and it’s no exaggeration. This will be Raiola’s first full run as QB1 in Holgorsen’s offense—an air-it-out system known for turning college passers into stat sheet destroyers.

Nebraska’s FPI rank reflects what many are thinking: cautious optimism. They’re just behind rising squads like SMU, Missouri, and Arizona State. But with the right rhythm from Raiola, that pecking order could flip quickly. This isn’t just about numbers—it’s about vibes. If the Huskers catch fire early, that No. 25 spot could be a launching pad, not a ceiling.