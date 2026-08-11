National CFB Insider Raises Last-Minute Red Flag on Arch Manning as Texas Looks to Rewrite Its Ohio State Past

Arch Manning enters the 2026 season carrying a spotlight heavier than any Manning before him. He ended last year with explosive highlights, but a top national insider is raising a last-minute red flag as Texas is preparing to face the program that gave Arch his toughest college test yet, which is just a month away.

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Texas built a lethal lineup around Arch Manning through major transfer additions. Bringing in former Auburn star Cam Coleman gives Arch a top-tier target on the outside. Coleman arrives in Austin with 1,300 career receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, joining returning star Ryan Wingo, who led Texas with 834 yards last season. The firepower is ready, but Manning has to trigger the offense.

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And that’s exactly where CBS Sports insider John Talty is starting to wonder. “And I will tell you, Paul, and this might not be what you want to hear,” he said before putting Arch Manning on the watchlist during his appearance on The Paul Finebaum Show. “I heard some mixed things about Arch just offseason and how he looks, and you know where his improvements have been. There’s some people who are doubters right now who have seen him recently. Some of the people that I’ve talked to.”

According to the insider, some people who have seen Manning recently are still not completely convinced by the progress he has made. Does this whisper campaign make Manning a liability? Not quite. He put up strong numbers last year, throwing for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, while adding 399 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. But stat sheets will not quiet the doubters if he falters when the lights get bright.

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To understand the anxiety in Austin, you have to look back at last year’s season opener. Ohio State handed Texas a painful 14-7 loss, trapping Manning in a nightmare game where he managed only 170 passing yards. It was a bitter lesson that left Texas desperate for revenge.

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“We’ll get a great early-season challenge Week 2. We’ll see how they look against Ohio State and where their Arch has improved from what we saw a year ago, which was obviously not his best performance.”

Now, history gives Arch a second chance. Week 2 brings Ohio State to Texas for a heavyweight rematch. A dominant victory silences every critic and rewrites his college story. But another weak performance against the Buckeyes will turn Talty’s warning into a national headline. The stakes could not be higher for a player carrying Heisman Trophy expectations.

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Texas has backed its quarterback with unmatched program backing and elite talent pool investment, despite public debate around the roster’s exact dollar value. Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has pushed his squad to play tougher and physical football. They have built every piece necessary to win now.

All eyes fall back on number 16. The talent is in place, the stage is set, and the ghost of Ohio State is waiting. This time, Arch Manning holds his own destiny.