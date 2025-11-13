National Reporter Defends Billy Napier Over Kirby Smart and Georgia Visit

College football fans didn’t expect this momentous occasion. Nearly a month after Florida fired Billy Napier, the former Gators head coach popped up at Georgia Bulldogs’ practice. The move sent ripples through the world of college football. But a national reporter took Napier’s side, pointing out the common thread that keeps all head coaches in the same hustle.

On November 12, ESPN and SEC Network analyst Gene Chizik dropped his take on Napier’s Georgia visit. He said, “But guys that coach in the SEC are really close, they’re really tight.” Napier was let go before the Bulldogs’ win over Florida in Jacksonville. But seeing him at Kirby Smart’s squad’s practice raised eyebrows. Considering he spent the year plotting against Georgia and recruiting for Florida, no wonder fans were scratching their heads. For them, Chizik’s take will get them clarity.

“I want everybody to understand, there’s such a high level of respect for each other. They know what it’s like to be a head coach in this league,” said the analyst about the Napier-Smart bond. Regardless of the school, SEC coaches all face the same challenges. Every throw, every play, every loss gets magnified, and almost every week you’re going up against elite talent. One mistake, and the season goes up in smoke.

Just as Chizik focused on fraternity and friendship in the SEC, Smart doubled down on it, too. But to him, it was not just about sharing the same conference. As the Florida beat writer, Nick de la Torre reported, “Says he and Napier are good friends, they’ve known each other. Their dads were friends. Napier just dropped by in that capacity.” Both Napier and Smart grew up in the state of Georgia, while both of their fathers coached high school football.

Napier hails from Chatsworth, Ga., and played quarterback for his late father, Bill Napier. His dad coached at Murray County High from 1991 to 2006. The legend succumbed to ALS in 2017. Similarly, Smart lost his father, Sonny Smart, a longtime high school coach, in January following complications from hip surgery. Other than their fathers, they were part of GOAT Nick Saban’s staff.

Smart ran the Alabama defense under Saban from 2007 to 2015, and Napier got his start as an offensive analyst in 2011, later coaching the Tide’s receivers from 2013 to 2016. So while Smart’s “good friends” claim turns out to be true, Chizik’s comment sprinkles some intrigue. “You could get let go or you could get a different job, but you always seem to circulate back to the SEC,” said the analyst.

In contrast, we are yet to find that, for now, Smart might have circled Napier with pen and a notepad.

Kirby Smart is ready to apply Billy Napier’s Florida blueprint

Significantly, No. 5 Georgia hosts No. 10 Texas Longhorns Saturday, November 15, in the marquee game of Week 12. Moreover, Smart left no stone unturned when it comes to preparing for the Longhorns. Now, who better guru at the moment than the former Florida head coach, Napier?

After all, Georgia is set to face Texas, the same Longhorns team Napier’s Florida squad toppled in their biggest win of the season. The Gators’ 29-21 triumph featured DJ Lagway’s 298-yard, two-TD passing day and Jadan Baugh’s 107-yard, one-TD rush. Meanwhile, the defense wreaked havoc on Arch Manning with six sacks and two turnovers, giving Napier a little extra breathing room in Gainesville.

Smart now aims to mimic Florida’s success against a Texas defense that’s been tough to crack all season, except for their trips to Gainesville and Starkville. However, after the slip against Napier’s boys, the Longhorns are on a four-game winning streak, beating ranked Oklahoma and Vanderbilt along the way; however, road games still test them. Their two defeats came away from home, and wins at Kentucky and Mississippi State were far from comfortable.

While their bruises are still fresh, Steve Sarkisian will be exposing Arch Manning in high-pressure situations once more. The quarterback has already been sacked 18 times this season. So, Kirby Smart’s about to steal a page from Billy Napier’s book and throttle another SEC team while he’s at it.