National Title-Winning QB Under Nick Saban Sends Message to Alabama Fans on Ty Simpson

Talking about winning the trust of the insiders? Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson has already passed the test. Clint Lamb from BamaOnline said in a podcast, “He (Simpson) throws with accuracy. Ball placement, in my opinion, has it been a little spotty at times. Yes, but I think he is way more consistent with ball placement and accuracy than Jalen Milroe.” Now, that’s indeed some big honor for Simpson.

The fight for the starting role has been among the trio- Simpson, Austin Mack, and Keelon Russell. Looks like Kalen DeBoer has already got his clarity about whom to pass on the baton. As during the SEC Media Days, he said, “If we played today, he [Simpson] would be our starter.” If that was not enough support for Simpson, here comes some more. This time from a celebrated Crimson Tide alumnus. That’s none other than AJ McCarron.

Simpson is already stepping on hot coal. After all, he will have to replace someone as great as Milroe, who recorded 78 career touchdowns (45 passing, 33 rushing) to rank fourth in Crimson Tide history. So, Alabama fans will need some time to move on from the Milroe era. And what does that mean? Simpson, if he wins the quarterback battle, might face some real pushback from the fans. However, they are advised not to do so. On July 24, Touchdown Alabama Magazine IG page reposted McCarron’s message for the Crimson Tide fans on how to accept Simpson with open arms. The Alabama alum pleaded with Tide fans on the latest episode of The Dynasty podcast. “Bama fans need to understand this and have some patience with Ty,” McCarron said.

via Imago Credits: AJ McCarron Twitter

He continued, “I don’t want this kid to lose his confidence off of some tough games or some tough throws or bad decisions. Let him gain his confidence.” McCarron certainly knows a few things about the weight put on the shoulders of an Alabama quarterback. After all, he has helped lead the program to two national championships (2011,2012) as a starter when Nick Saban held the head coaching reins. Now that Alabama has missed the College Football Playoff berth in 2024, wrapping up a 9-4 season, the expectations will be heavy on Simpson’s shoulders. That’s when the former quarterback brushed up the fans’ memory.

“When you look at my first year, when I first started, and this is how I’m kind of looking at Ty for this year, it was, we have a great defense in 2011, we had great running backs, let’s lean on Trent (Richardson). And then, when it got late in the year, we know these teams are going to load the box. We know they’re going to play more man-to-man coverage. Now, it’s on you,” said McCarron. He then shared how Jim McElwain counted high on him before their LSU face-off in the National Championship. So, he advises to handle Simpson with care.

“And for Ty, he needs to make those moments count, but you don’t need every moment to be on him. So let this kid grow organically. And then at the end of the year, when you’re in the playoffs and you’re facing these tough games now, you can put more on his shoulders,” shared McCarron. But not everyone is sold on the Simpson hype.

Ty Simpson shrugs off the snub and speaks from the heart

Well, Alabama head coach Ryan Grubb was expected to support Mack. After all, the good old Washington connection. But turns out that the new Alabama coach is not practicing favoritism . But even then, Simpson failed to earn Grubb’s trust. In a 247 Sports interview, he ended up admiring Russell’s raw talent. “I think for him, it starts with the vision. Because there are guys that you can get to continue to improve and make them better, and they can understand things from a more strategic standpoint, but if they can’t see it…. It just doesn’t happen fast for them, and for Keelon, he’s able to put those things together very quickly,” said Grubb. Now, did this dampen Simpson’s spirit?

No way. Even though he has been on campus for years now though, Alabama fans did not have the chance to hear much from Simpson. Now that he faced the camera, he could not wait to pour his heart out. “I’m going to be tough, I’m going to be accurate,” assured Simpson. Adding, “I’m going to make sure that we give our offense the best chance to win in any situation. I feel like I have waited my turn, and I’ve learned a lot from those guys. I understand, my dad being a coach, I got a mind for football. I’m just excited to play for the university I love in front of the people that I love and with the people I love.”

The 6-foot-2, 208-pounder has completed his passes for 381 yards, 130 rushing yards, and three touchdowns even after making limited appearances. Over these three seasons, Ty Simpson has picked up enough on-field knowledge backing up Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe. Now it’s showtime—with wisdom in his pocket and the crowd behind him, it’s time for the QB to deliver.