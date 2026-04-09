Nation’s No.1 OL Commits to Florida Over Alabama

After 4 months of going toe-to-toe with Alabama football, Jon Sumrall has just scored the biggest recruiting dub of his career. Word is, the Gators won the pledge of the No. 1 interior offensive lineman from the class of 2027, Maxwell Hiller. Their highest-ranked offensive lineman recruit since 2015 (Martez Ivey). So, the real question is, how the heck did Sumrall come out of nowhere and win the heart of the nation’s 4th-best player?

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The secret sauce behind Hiller choosing the Swamp over a school like Alabama really comes down to his incredibly deep bond with Florida’s new offensive line coach, Phil Trautwein. On the same day Jon Sumrall brought Trautwein in for the o-line gig, the first thing he did was offer a contract to Hiller.

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Coach Trautwein has been building a relationship with Hiller since he was just an 8th grader in middle school. That level of long-term trust and personal connection is actually borderline impossible for other schools to beat, even for the likes of Alabama. As matter of fact, Trautwein extended Hiller’s first FBS offer in May of 2023. Logically, Kalen DeBoer’s team never stood a chance.

Maxwell had a multi-day visit to Gainesville from March 26–28. Some recruiting insiders say it was a done deal then and there. The nation’s No. 1 lineman spent significant time watching Coach Phil Trautwein in action during spring practices and a Saturday scrimmage.

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Unlike any of his previous visits, Hiller, this time, prioritised talking to Gators players to get their raw individual opinion and views of the program. He even went to dinner with redshirt junior TJ Shanahan Jr. and spent good amount of time with their center Harrison Moore. He even sat down with head coach Jon Sumrall about his place in his program said the visit had “capitalized on everything.”

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Just days after the visit, he cancelled Alabama’s April 10–12 trip.

However, Hiller’s commitment is doing wonders for Florida’s overall recruiting. Within a hour or so, the Gators’ class jumped from No. 18 to No. 10 in the national team rankings. They even leaped over the likes of Tennessee and Ole Miss. In fact, almost immediately after Hiller went public with his decision, 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson also committed to the Gators.

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Looking ahead now, the Gators are now in a prime position to build one of the most feared offensive lines in the SEC for years to come. The Gators just might end up with a top 5 overall recruiting class when all is said and done if they lock in their other targets.

The Gators’ priority list

With Maxwell Hiller and quarterback Davin Davidson officially on board as of today, here are some primary names to keep an eye on as the next probable dominoes to fall.

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First is Layton Von Brandt. After Hiller, this 4-star is arguably the highest priority remaining on the offensive line. A former Penn State commit with strong ties to Phil Trautwein, he visited Gainesville at the end of March. Many experts believe Florida is the team to beat here. This could give them the top tackle/interior duo in the nation.

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Second on the list is Fredericks Ards. He is currently the No. 1 target on the defensive side of the board. The Orlando product is a priority for the staff’s “keep the best at home” initiative. He already has an official visit locked in for June 4–6, and the Gators are considered the clear front-runners over Alabama and Texas A&M.

They also have their eyes on Amaury Fountains, a four-star CB. Even though he is currently committed to South Carolina, Fountain has visited Florida three times since the start of the year. That says it all.

WR Anthony Jennings out of South Florida is another name. He has been recruited by the staff as a “heavy priority” and has an official visit scheduled for the first weekend of June.

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With the Orange & Blue Spring Game just two days away on April 11, we could see more “silent commits” go public during the festivities.