Nation’s No.1 QB Will Mencl Shortlists Two B1G Programs After Miami Heartbreak

The Penn State Nittany Lions’ Matt Campbell and the Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning have been going back and forth for the nation’s No. 1 QB, Will Mencl. The majority of the analysts, including On3’s Steve Wiltfong and their RPM, say that the Ducks have a 97.8% chance of locking him in. However, after talking to Mencl’s family about the weekend trip to State College, Wiltfong believes Penn State might be the last one standing when Mencl makes his announcement.

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“Penn State gave him a lot to think about. I talked to his mother, Amy, first, then talked to Will. His mom said it was a lovely visit. She said the culture there is going to be amazing with Coach Campbell and the staff; they have a great program. They thoroughly enjoyed it,” Wiltfong said when Josh Newberg asked whether Penn State is even an actual contender for Will.

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The Mencl family just got back from a weekend visit. And Will called it an ‘incredible’ visit and believes Penn State is the place where he grew as a quarterback.

A huge part of the Nittany Lions’ surge is the local connection. Their offensive coordinator, Taylor Mooser, is actually from Chandler, Arizona. The same hometown as Mencl.

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That familiar bond has made a world of difference, and Mencl mentioned that he really enjoyed just being around the staff. On top of the football side of things, the high-level academics at Penn State caught his eye, according to Wiltfong.

In a wild twist of timing, Mencl actually got an extra day at Penn State because of some recruiting drama elsewhere. He was originally supposed to head to Miami right after his trip to Happy Valley, but while he was still at Penn State, Miami landed a commitment from another 2027 QB, Israel Abrams. Losing his spot was a tough blow. He had high hopes for the Hurricanes, and the abrupt change of plans initially stung. However, the sudden disappointment turned into an opportunity when Penn State capitalized on his newly opened schedule.

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Since Miami is already locked in on Abrams, the popular consensus is that they are no longer in the fight. This recruiting war has come down to a top two of Penn State and Oregon, while reports claim that Auburn is also in the mix.

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The finish line is finally in sight. Mencl is scheduled to visit Oregon later this month on the 16th of April. Steve Wiltfong and many people think shortly after that trip to Eugene, Mencl will probably sit down and make his final commitment. Right now, honestly, it’s actually shaping up to be a photo finish between the Ducks and the Nittany Lions. The real question is, who might the Oregon Ducks or Penn State go after if they don’t end up landing Will Mencl?

The Penn State and Ducks’ alternative QB options

If the Oregon Ducks or Penn State Nittany Lions miss out on Will Mencl, they both have clear “Plan B” options they are already recruiting heavily. Even if Mencl is the top target, neither program is putting all its eggs in one basket.

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For Oregon, the most likely backup plan is Jake Nawrot, a 4-star kid from Illinois. He recently had a “great visit” to Eugene. Oregon feels good about its chances here, although some analysts worry about the distance from its home. Not to mention, Iowa is also recruiting him.

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Another big name to watch for the Ducks is Sione Kaho, a local star from Washington who shone at the Elite 11 camp. Kaho has scheduled an official visit to Oregon in June and is seen as the perfect fit if Mencl decides to go elsewhere.

Penn State is in a slightly different boat because they already have a “frontrunner” for its next spot: Peter Bourque.

He’s a top-100 recruit and a former Michigan commit, and recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong has already predicted he will end up at Penn State. Bourque has visited Happy Valley seven times already, more than any other school. It’s only a matter of time before he pledges his allegiance.

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At the end of the day, both of these schools are recruiting machines. While losing out on the nation’s No. 1 QB would sting, that’s the sweet ABC of this game called recruiting. The last thing they don’t want is to miss out on some of the best talent in one of the most competitive recruiting cycles in years.