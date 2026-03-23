Nation’s No.1 QB Makes Big Commitment Announcement as Kalen DeBoer and Alex Golesh’s Programs Make Top-4

With the new era of NIL, locking in the No. 1 QB in the country is the biggest momentum or flex any program could get. After getting down to 4 teams, the class of 2027’s QB1, Elijah Haven, finally revealed his commitment announcement. According to On3 and 247 Sports, Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama is right in the thick of it.

“Definitely, I’m hoping within the next month, aiming for the date of April 25th,” Elijah Haven said earlier today. “As of now, we’ll see how that changes or fluctuates, but that’s the goal, and that’s the plan.”

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The race for the nation’s No. 1 quarterback is officially hitting the home stretch. The 6-foot-5 superstar from Louisiana already dropped his top 4 schools back in January. That’s Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Florida. Now, with April 25 circled, this recruitment is about to hit its final, decisive phase.

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Now, if you follow the “experts” and the Crystal Ball predictions, everyone has Kalen DeBoer and his Alabama at the top of the food chain. On3’s recruiting prediction model predicts Bama has a 79.3% chance of getting his commitment. If you actually look a bit closer, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have been putting on a masterclass when it comes to 2027 signal-callers. Bama already has a 4-star QB committed for 2027 (Trent Seaborn), but they’ve been totally honest with Haven.

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Bama told Haven straight up: “We want two killers in this room,” and apparently, Haven’s camp is totally down for the competition. He’s heading to Tuscaloosa for the A-Day spring game on April 11th, and most people think that’s where DeBoer tries to put the “finishing touches” on this deal before the deadline.

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But at the same time, don’t count Auburn out just yet, though. New head coach, Alex Golesh, has been putting in some extra hours on his recruiting lately. Haven has visited the Plains multiple times over the last month, including a Junior Day visit where he sat down and had a man-to-man conversation with Golesh himself. He’s pitching Haven on being the QB1 and telling him he can be the centerpiece of a brand-new era. Haven even praised Auburn’s “homey” and family-type feel, stating it is a major factor in his evaluation. In a recruitment this tight, those intangibles can carry actual weight to some extent.

As a renowned offensive mastermind, Alex Golesh is leveraging his scheme’s fit for Haven’s dual-threat abilities. For a prospect who generated over 4,700 yards last season, the chance to command a fast-paced and modern offense under a newly appointed head coach makes Auburn’s pitch highly competitive.

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The craziest part of this saga? The hometown team, LSU, isn’t even in the Top 4. Usually, if there’s a superstar in Baton Rouge, the Tigers build a wall around the city. But Haven seems totally fine with leaving the state to find the best fit for his “dual-threat” style. With his big visit to Bama on April 2nd week and a random late-stage trip to Kentucky on the 16th, the next month is going to be one rollercoaster of a show.

Florida and Georgia’s chance of landing him?

Even though Alabama and Auburn are sucking up all the oxygen in this race, Florida and Georgia are still hanging around the hoop with the intention of a last-minute heist. Some believe Florida is the biggest threat after Bama, holding roughly about 19% chance of landing him according to recruiting predictors.

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They’ve put in a ton of work early. As a matter of fact, they even offered scholarships to Haven long before the Tide did, actually. He’s visited “The Swamp” twice already and has a spring visit scheduled where the Gators hope to make their final pitch. Georgia, on the other hand, is a bit of a wildcard that’s fading from the front of the pack lately.

The Bulldogs offered him back in mid-2025, but Haven, surprisingly, hasn’t actually visited Athens as much as the other finalists. Then again, given Georgia’s track record of getting who they want with late-minute heists, it’s a bit immature for anybody to count them out. But that said, they’ve got a lot of ground to make up in just a few weeks.

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End of the day, though, this is what makes college football recruiting so unpredictable. When a generational quarterback is on the board, no lead is ever truly safe.