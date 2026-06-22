Nation’s No.1 WR Sends Clear Message for Lane Kiffin & Jon Sumrall After Texas Visit

Despite being committed to the Texas Longhorns back in November of 2025, Florida’s Jon Sumrall and LSU’s Lane Kiffin have been constantly circling around the nation’s No. 1 wideout, Easton Royal. For a minute, the majority of agencies had labeled him as “about to be flipped” because of his visits to Baton Rouge and Gainesville earlier this month. However, now, after a weekend visit to Austin and a proper sit-down with Longhorns head honcho Steve Sarkisian, Royal had some bad news for Kiffin and Sumrall.

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“It was a great weekend. Going into this weekend, the whole goal was just to see if they were going to be able to lock down my commitment. I think they did a great job towards that,” Royal said outside of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Sunday. He doubled down and called his pledge “firm” when asked about his loyalty.

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Although it’s too soon to say what went down in Austin and what Texas offered him to make him say that his pledge is firm, the safe bet is that NIL promises might’ve played a huge factor here.

This firm commitment is an absolute gut punch for Sumrall, who thought he had a serious 50/50 shot at pulling off a historic flip. Royal had visited Gainesville just last week, and things went so well that the kid flooded social media with pictures of him loving life in Gators gear. Sumrall pitched his incredible background of taking Tulane to the College Football Playoff to show he can develop local stars. But this Texas visit completely erased all of Florida’s hard-earned momentum.

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Even worse is, Sumrall threw a super creative pitch at Royal by flexing five different wide receiver coaches on staff to promise him individualized development.

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It definitely gave the recruits’s family something to think about. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to drag him away from the Longhorns, for now.

Meanwhile, LSU’s Lane Kiffin is facing an even rougher reality check after failing to protect his own backyard. Royal plays high school ball right down the road in New Orleans. Kiffin has been doing everything possible to make him stay home. The Tigers head honcho brought coach Ed Orgeron and rolled out the red carpet back in May to convince Royal he could be the next Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson in Baton Rouge.

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Apparently, word around Baton Rouge is that they are even ready to make him the highest-paid WR recruit in the 2027 and 2026 recruiting classes.

Even with LSU’s big money on the table, Royal’s commitment to Texas still seems super solid after his recent trip to Austin. He is really focused on how Texas coaches can develop him for the NFL and how well he fits into their offense. Plus, Texas has a war chest of its own. It wouldn’t hurt them to pay him a $1.5-$2 million bag considering they already lead the nation with the most expensive squad for the 2026 season ($40-$45 million).

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Easton Royal’s final pledge date announced

While many top recruits have already committed or set a decision date, Royal is taking his time for final pledge. He said he could make a final decision as early as July, but he’s also open to waiting until signing day.

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“Possibly, maybe a decision in July, but if not, we’ll just see how the season goes and just wait until signing day,” Royal said.

For now, Royal remains committed to Texas, but the questions from Longhorn fans aren’t going away anytime soon. As he enters his senior season, his main focus is helping his team chase a Louisiana state championship before making any final call about his future.

Texas still appears to be in the driver’s seat. But it would be stupid to think the LSU and Florida have no shot of flipping him down the line. Whether Royal sticks with the Longhorns or decides to flip later on is something only time will tell.

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One thing working in Texas’ favor is that Royal has had plenty of opportunities to change his commitment already and hasn’t done it. Still, with months left until signing day, safe to say Texas holds the lead for now.