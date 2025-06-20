NBA Vet Raja Bell Sends Heartfelt Message as Son Dia Wins Elite 11 MVP Honor

As the lights dimmed over the Rose Bowl turf in Los Angeles, Texas Longhorns fans had plenty to grin about. The Arch Manning era may be knocking on the door in Austin, but there’s already another legacy QB showing he’s ready to carry the baton next. Dia Bell, the five-star 2026 commit with NFL bloodlines and steely poise, walked away from the Elite 11 Finals with some major hardware. That no Horns QB recruit had ever claimed before, in HISTORY.

Yes, past winners include Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, and Matthew Stafford. Not as a commit, though. That’s why Dia Bell winning the MVP at the Finals on Thursday was special. And it got even more special as we witnessed, standing off to the side, quietly watching it unfold, was his father, NBA veteran Raja Bell. After the final whistle, the two met in an embrace that said more than words ever could. It was an emotional full-circle kind of night, one born from hard work and faith.

That wasn’t all. Raja went on X to say, “Congrats to my son @DiaBell3QB1 on being named MVP of the @Elite11 competition!” Raja later wrote on X, “A truly amazing experience getting to watch some incredible QBs compete and bond. Thank u, coaches! Met so many awesome parents and will genuinely be pulling for all of the boys. They are ALL STUDS!”

Raja Bell embracing his son 4⭐️ Texas commit Dia Bell after winning MVP at @Elite11

June 19, 2025

Bell’s performance throughout the week was razor-sharp, but it was Thursday’s 7-on-7 where he truly shone. Finishing 18 of 23 with four touchdown tosses. That outing helped him edge out a loaded field, including Houston commit Keisean Henderson, Texas A&M’s Helaman Casugua, rising four-star Bryson Beaver, Duke-bound Terry Walker III, and several other elite arms from across the country. Bell didn’t just survive the pressure cooker—he took control of the pressure cooker situation, and dictated the tempo, flashing advanced command, anticipation, and a refined touch.

From a football standpoint, this win is a major arrow pointing up for Texas. With coach Steve Sarkisian’s passing room already boasting Manning for 2025, Dia Bell now gives the Horns a ready-made heir apparent for 2026. He’s polished, athletic, and carries himself with the kind of maturity that doesn’t show up on a recruiting graphic. His mechanics are smooth, his reads decisive, and he’s already showing signs of being a distributor who thrives in Sark’s RPO-heavy system.

But for Dia, the trophy is as much about the journey as it is the destination. From early morning drills to deep dives into defensive schemes, this moment was earned, not gifted. And it didn’t hurt to have a father who’s been through the wars of professional sports. Bell Sr., a defensive enforcer during his 12-year NBA run, has stayed grounded in his role as mentor and supporter, never overshadowing Dia’s path but always walking beside it.

Hear from Elite 11 MVP Dia Bell himself

We’ve heard the heartfelt message from proud dad Raja Bell, but the Elite 11 MVP himself had something powerful to say. He said it with the confidence of a true QB1. Standing on the same turf where legends are born, Dia Bell didn’t mince words when asked what drove him this week in Los Angeles.

“I just want to be able to show why I feel like I’m the best quarterback in the country,” Bell said. “I know everybody else out here feels the same (about themselves). And rankings say whatever they want. But we’re out here to compete, we’re out here to show why we feel like we are the best, and we’re out here to just have a great time and connect with each other and hopefully build lifelong connections.”

That kind of mindset is exactly why Texas fans are buzzing. The American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL) star, ranked the No. 5 QB in the 2026 class and No. 3 player in Florida by 247Sports. He is already carrying himself like a veteran. Despite having yet to sign his National Letter of Intent. And though he only committed to Texas on June 17, 2024, Bell’s been actively recruiting other top talent to Austin, signaling a maturity and drive that goes well beyond his years.