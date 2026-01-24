Alabama Fires Offensive Coach as Kalen DeBoer Likely to Bring Ex-Washington Staffer He Missed Out On

In the wake of Alabama’s humiliating 35-point Rose Bowl faceplant against Indiana, Kalen DeBoer hinted change was coming. Three weeks into the new year, the Crimson Tide made the first move. The offensive line coach, Chris Kapilovic, won’t be back for the next season after the unit hit a record low.

“Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic is out, per sources,” reported Bama247 senior writer Alex Scarborough.

After stints at North Carolina, Colorado, and Michigan State, Kapilovic became part of DeBoer’s first Crimson Tide staff. He spent the opening two seasons of DeBoer’s era in Tuscaloosa.

But DeBoer’s offense sputtered throughout 2025. Now that Kapilovic won’t return, Alabama might be taking into consideration one of DeBoer’s old staff from Washinhton Huskies.

This is a developing story…