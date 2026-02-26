NCAA Puts Every College Football Program on Alert With Severe Transfer Portal Laws Under Consideration

EAST HARTFORD, CT – MAY 19: General view of the NCAA, College League, USA logo prior to the Division 1 quarterfinal game between Loyola Greyhounds and Penn State Nittany Lions on May 19, 2019, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire) NCAA LACROSSE: MAY 19 NCAA Lacrosse Championships Quarterfinals – Loyola v Penn State PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon19051913

EAST HARTFORD, CT – MAY 19: General view of the NCAA, College League, USA logo prior to the Division 1 quarterfinal game between Loyola Greyhounds and Penn State Nittany Lions on May 19, 2019, at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire) NCAA LACROSSE: MAY 19 NCAA Lacrosse Championships Quarterfinals – Loyola v Penn State PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon19051913

The transfer portal rules remain in a state of flux. First, the NCAA scrapped the spring window and went winter-only. Months later, the NCAA is back, sweeping in new rules with severe restrictions on the transfer portal. The latest twist? Programs get hit with penalties for late additions from the portal.

“News: NCAA football oversight committee proposes penalties for schools that add transfers who left school outside the portal windows,” reported The Athletic’s Chris Vannini.

“If the measure is approved, once an enrolled student-athlete who was not active in the Transfer Portal at the time of transfer participates in any athletically related activity at the next school, the following actions would occur,” the proposal alerted all the NCAA programs.

The proposed penalties are threefold:

The head coach would be suspended for the first six games of the season, including a ban on all recruiting and coaching activities. The program would be fined 20% of its football budget. The program would lose five roster spots for the following season.

The proposal is under consideration and faces a critical vote at the Division I Cabinet meeting in April. If it sees the green light there, the law will be effective immediately. College programs remain on high alert over emerging concerns.

Let’s do some math here. Over the past few years, the average college football program budget has ranged from $10 to $12 million. In that case, 20% of it comes to a hefty seven-figure fine. YahooSports’ Ross Dellenger, too, reported that there will be a multi-million-dollar fine.

“Players do not have to pick a new school in the portal window,” Vannini further clarified. “They’re only currently allowed to enter the portal in that window. This is about players who unenroll/enroll at a new school outside the window.”

The proposed changes aren’t limited to just penalties; according to reports, the NCAA is also eyeing calendar tweaks. While January stays the official portal month, spring practices get summer flexibility, and Week Zero could debut in 2027. Based on how college sports have gone lately, the debut wouldn’t happen on the field. Rather, the NCAA would take the matter to court, once again fighting over its right to restrict transfers.

Already, the NCAA has too many things on its plate. According to Dellenger’s findings, over the last 14 months, 57 lawsuits have been filed against the NCAA. Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris filed the latest lawsuit, seeking a seventh season of eligibility from the NCAA. Even then, what might have prompted the committee to tighten the reins on the portal?

The case that set the alarm bells ringing for the NCAA

Last year, Xavier Lucas made waves by leaving the Wisconsin Badgers and joining the Miami Hurricanes. However, all this happened without the player entering the transfer portal. Wisconsin responded by taking Miami to court, filing a lawsuit over Lucas’ departure. Even so, neither the NCAA nor Wisconsin stepped in to stop him from suiting up.

Eventually, Lucas started for the national runners-up. So, the Oversight Committee is staying one step ahead, knowing that once spring ball settles the depth charts, copycat transfer moves could start flying.

The penalties serve as a speed bump for programs looking to upgrade their rosters after spring practice. By putting a hold on what’s known as “blind transferring,” the NCAA aims to prevent players from jumping from one school to another outside the transfer portal window.

The 15-day transfer portal window in January is intended to be the NCAA’s only approved pathway for communication between players and coaches from different schools. During this period, conversations can take place freely, without university staff risking violations of the NCAA’s tampering bylaws.

With the NCAA facing legal challenges on multiple fronts, the fate of these strict new transfer rules remains uncertain. But their proposal alone points to a clear intent to regain control over player movement in an increasingly chaotic landscape.