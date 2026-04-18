Joey McGuire on Alert as Jon Sumrall Pushes to Flip Texas Tech’s Elite 5-Star Commit

Just almost a week after locking in the nation’s No. 1 lineman, Maxwell Hiller, the Florida Gators HC Jon Sumrall is sticking to his words, “We can recruit anybody here.” The head honcho is doubling down on his word. Sumrall is going all-in on Joey McGuire’s Texas Tech’s biggest recruit, Jalen Brewster. By the looks of the Red Raiders’ recent coaching moves, the flip is bound to happen.

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Since taking the Florida job, Sumrall has made Brewster a primary target. The five-star DL has been committed to the Red Raiders since October of 2025. However, he has already taken two unofficial visits to Gainesville this spring, including a trip for the Gators’ spring game on April 11. During one of his two visits, Brewster praised the “brotherhood” that they have got going on in Gainesville.

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“I would say the energy of the practice and the way the players bond with each other stood out,” Jalen Brewster told after his visit. “I can see the coaches are trying to change the program from last year. They had bad seasons, so they’re trying to rebuild Florida to make it become what they want it to be. I liked seeing how the players go out there and play like brothers. You can hear some of the players say how they’d die for my team. That’s the stuff I love.”

This is exactly what you don’t want to hear if you’re a Tech fan hoping he stays put in Lubbock.

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So, why is Brewster looking around so desperately? A big reason is that Texas Tech didn’t bring back their defensive line coach, Zarnell Fitch, who Brewster was super close with. Since Fitch left, Brewster has been pretty open about his commitment not being “solid” anymore. He basically told everyone he’s waiting to see how the new D-line coach at Tech handles things this season before he makes his final, final decision.

Even with the Florida stomping, Joey McGuire’s still holding dear to every connection and leverage to keep him in Lubbock.. Before he was a college coach, McGuire spent 14 years coaching at Cedar Hill, which is Brewster’s high school. He knows Brewster’s family personally, his community, and the whole local scene better than any other programs in the Power Four. Plus, Tech is coming off a huge year where they won the Big 12 and made the playoffs.

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The next few months are going to be a total rollercoaster. Brewster has a big official visit scheduled for Lubbock this June, which is McGuire’s best shot to shut down the Florida rumors and lock things back up. To counter, Rivals recruiting insider Chad Simmons believes Florida might actually convince him for another visit right after that. It’s fascinating to see how this one’s going to end.

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In the meantime, the Gators will keep up their generational recruiting run.

Florida Gators’ locks in on three-star tight end

On April 16, the Florida Gators got their seventh commitment for the 2027 class. A player named Tommy Douglas, who is a tight end from Princeton, New Jersey, chose Florida. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs 235 pounds, so he has a good size for his position. He is rated as a three-star recruit and is expected to help the team in the future.

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He’s a son of Joe Douglas, the former GM of the New York Jets and current Eagles executive. He visited Florida back in March and basically fell in love with the and the coaching staff, which sealed the deal for him to join the “Orange and Blue.”

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With this commitment, the Gators’ 2027 recruiting class is officially on a roll and currently ranks in the Top 10 nationally. Tommy is actually the second tight end to join this class, joining Jackson Ballinger to give Florida a really scary duo for the future. At this point, the Gators might actually finish top 3 if he pull Brewster and couple more of 4-stars.