Nebraska Alum Is Extremely Angry at Scott Frost After Controversial Cornhuskers Comment

The 2024 season had been a tough one for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. But so what? That did not stop him from crediting his predecessor, Scott Frost. Even though the Huskers and Frost had a sour ending, Rhule only had sweet words for the former Nebraska coach for the draft success. “I think it’s very important to say that most of those guys were brought here by Scott Frost and his staff and his strength staff and all those people that were here. I think that’s very, very important to say,” said Rhule.

Frost compiled a 16-31 record in five seasons at Nebraska from 2018 to 2022. So, one word for his Huskers chapter? Tumultuous. Now that he has boarded the UCF Knights train, this marks his second stint in Orlando. Scott previously coached Central Florida for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, compiling a record of 19-7, including a 13-0 season in 2017. However, fans and media are still curious to know how much space Nebraska holds in his heart.

Turns out that Frost does not feel very highly about his Huskers chapter. And this did not sit well with a Nebraska alum. The 2017 Nebraska graduate J.B.Davis tweeted, “The person who needs some class and grace is Scott Frost. His inability to take responsibility for his failures and to put the blame back on everyone else is so unbecoming of someone in his position.” But what made him get so angry with Frost? The UCF Knights head coach did not mince his words while reminiscing his days in Lincoln. As The Athletic’s Chris Vannini tweeted, “UCF coach Scott Frost on what he learned from Nebraska: “Don’t take the wrong job.””

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Frost, who joined his alma mater as the nation’s hottest coach in 2018 after leading UCF to a 13-0 record the year prior, never won more than five games in a single season. Under him, the Huskers were awful in close games, losing 10 straight one-score decisions to close his tenure. The Cornhuskers fell 45-42 against Georgia Southern. Even though Frost overhauled his staff after a miserable 3-9 campaign in 2021, things did not become better, and Nebraska had to fire him in 2022, after the Huskers had back-to-back three-win campaigns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A wake-up call for Scott Frost’s second run for the UCF

On December 7, 2024, Gus Malzahn gave up a $5 million offer and left his head coaching seat at UCF. That’s when they filled the spot with a familiar face, Frost, under a 5-year contract. No, he did not have to sit for any interview. He had already coached the program from 2016 to 2017 and led a remarkable turnaround in his second year. In two seasons, Frost gifted UCF a 19-7 record before making a decision to help his alma mater. And the rest is history. However, now that he has boarded the UCF train again, he has an NFL feather in his cap. The 50-year-old coach joined the Los Angeles Rams’ coaching staff under Sean McVay in September 2024. So, it surely has shaped his offensive scheme in a better way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On top of this, Frost’s coaching resume also has the contribution of Chip Kelly, who hired the former Nebraska head coach while filling his staff at Oregon in 2009. That’s when Frost had to break free of his comfort zone as he was handed the wide receiver coach role. So, he is a blended product of both college and NFL experience. As the Sons of UCF podcast host shared, “Kind of blending some of those new run game concepts that what maybe he’s dusting off from his early days there with Chip Kelly, and to be able to kind of blend some old with the new. I think it’s going to make for a very interesting look not only this year for UCF, but I think in the next couple of years, as he kind of finds his groove once again as a play caller.”

But now that the UCF stage is all his, again, there are factors that might hinder his rise. For instance, there has been an eight-year gap and the Knights have evolved. Plus, the burden is heavy to fix a program that wrapped up with a 4-8 record last season. However, the biggest problem is the fact that he will have to groom 40 new players on his roster. If Frost can revive the Knights, he may silence all the doubts surrounding his Nebraska tenure. But a stumble could tarnish his legacy further.