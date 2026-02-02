Nebraska QB Commit Reveals True Feelings on Co-OC After Moving 500 Miles for Matt Rhule

With Dylan Raiola’s departure to Oregon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are entering a new era. Coach Matt Rhule sought a new face for the program and believes he found it in four-star QB Trae Taylor. The Illinois native moved 500 miles to Nebraska and quickly shared his honest opinion on their QB coach.

On February 1, the 4-star QB hopped onto X and posted the cheesiest photo with his co-OC/QB coach, Glenn Thomas:

“This man @_CoachGThomas and @jalyngramstad put in a ton of extra work with me in the classroom this weekend. Can talk ball all day with them. Foundation being laid let’s goooo.”

One of the main reasons he chose to play his final high school season at Millard South was Glenn Thomas. Taylor has called Thomas and the rest of the staff “the best in the business,” noting that their NFL experience was a major selling point. On top of that, the school runs the same offense as the Huskers, per Matt Rhule. By living close to Lincoln and commuting to school, he can breathe Nebraska football and visit the university’s facilities every chance he gets.

Coach Glenn’s résumé goes crazy. He coached Matt Ryan to back-to-back 4,500-yard seasons from 2012 to 2014 with the Falcons, before Ryan set franchise records in touchdowns and yards in 2015.

Under his guidance, Dylan set Nebraska records for freshman passing yards and season completion percentage (72.4% in 2025). He also helped get guys like P.J. Walker to the NFL. That should be reason enough for the switch.

Taylor described it as a “redshirt year at a slower pace,” practicing and learning under him week in and week out. His primary intention is to master Nebraska’s offense for a full year before officially joining the roster. This has to be the first time a high-profile QB recruit has moved his entire life to his college city. It’s only a matter of time before the trend follows.

Taylor is coming to Omaha after a fabulous junior season, where he threw for over 3,500 yards and 38 touchdowns. It was clear that everyone was eager to get his attention. He chose Nebraska over big-name schools like LSU and Michigan because he truly believes in the culture Rhule and Thomas are building.

Another fascinating reason he joined is that he wants to be the ultimate hype man for Nebraska. By living in Lincoln and going to school nearby, he can personally meet every top recruit who visits campus. So far, it’s going exactly as Matt Rhule imagined.

Trae Taylor’s peer recruiting so far

Trae Taylor is really embracing the “team player” spirit for the Nebraska Huskers. Since committing in May 2025, this four-star quarterback has enthusiastically dedicated himself to helping assemble what could be the top 2027 recruiting class in the nation.

The four-star is actively out there talking to top-tier talent, making sure they know Lincoln is the place to be. His strategy is all about building an “unstoppable” offense before he even steps on campus. He’s been relentlessly pursuing five-star targets like tight end Ahmad Hudson and offensive linemen Kennedy Brown and Albert Simien.

He’s even convinced fellow 2027 commit and wide receiver Antayvious Ellis to join him at Millard South so they can start building their on-field connection a full year early.

So far, Taylor’s “peer recruiting” is paying off in a huge way. Nebraska’s 2027 class is already sitting comfortably in the top 10 nationally with six solid commitments. Fans are already treating him like a local hero who could actually lead Nebraska back to its glory days.