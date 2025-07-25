New 5-Star Anthony ‘Tank’ Jones Intel Emerges as Big Ten Power Threatens Late Flip

Anthony “Tank” Jones has been mulling his decision to commit for a long time—ever since Mississippi State first jumped into the mix in May 2022. Now, over three years later, the five-star edge rusher from Mobile’s St. Paul’s Episcopal appears ready to pull the trigger. Commitment is “coming soon,” his father told Rivals this week. It’s the last few months—and one rising new challenger—that have turned this race into a full-on heavyweight bout.

It’s no longer just about the early traction. According to sources close to the situation, Anthony Jones’ recruitment is entering its final sprint, and Alabama, Oregon, and Texas A&M are running neck and neck. The Crimson Tide and Aggies jumped in with offers back in February 2023. That’s when this took a turn from a slow-burn recruitment to a national dogfight. Alabama has long been seen as the clubhouse leader, and Jones recently told Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett that the Tide “are setting the pace.” There’s no question that Tuscaloosa has long had the inside track on the Alabama native—but the Oregon Ducks and Aggies haven’t come quietly.

Texas A&M has momentum after climbing to No. 5 in the 2026 Rivals team rankings. They’ve presented a compelling case built on a stacked defensive front, a strong NIL operation, and a coaching staff selling early playing time. Oregon, currently No. 7 in the rankings, has also impressed Jones with its modern edge concepts, athletic development model, and off-the-field structure. The Ducks’ ability to bring in and utilize twitchy hybrid defenders in their odd front scheme isn’t lost on a player with Tank’s bend and burst.

At 6-foot-3, 245 pounds, he’s got a natural feel for generating pressures out of both two- and three-point stances. His ability to flatten out rush angles and finish at the quarterback makes him one of the most disruptive defenders in the class.

The pull toward Alabama remains potent. “On this visit, I loved the brotherhood that I saw at Alabama,” Jones said during his visit. “The relationships I have with the staff is something else I like a lot. How I fit into the scheme and their plan for me is something else that stands out at Alabama.” That’s not coach-speak. It’s reflective of how dialed-in Alabama’s recruiting operation continues to be under Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide sits at No. 6 in the 2026 team rankings and has made Anthony Jones a centerpiece of their front-seven rebuild.

There’s also the matter of familiarity. Jones has made several visits to Alabama and left each one feeling more comfortable than the last. “Just the development, the connection there, and it feels like home,” he said. “The relationship I got with the coaches. It feels good up there every time I go up there.” The proximity to home, the winning tradition, and especially his bond with DEs coach Freddie Roach and LBs coach Christian Robinson have created a firm foundation.

Jones is built for the modern game. His twitch, motor, and frame all check the boxes of a future first-rounder. But beyond the tape, what stands out is his approach. Whether it’s playing a true hybrid edge in Eugene, rushing from a wide-nine in College Station, or plugging into Alabama’s physical front, Jones is a chess piece with options. The question now is whether someone can still flip the script.

Oregon Ducks quietly ‘Tanking’ up heat for Anthony Jones

Just when it felt like this recruitment was headed for a two-horse finish, Oregon’s back in the frame with real juice. Per Rivals intel, don’t sleep on the Ducks for Anthony “Tank” Jones. This is the same program that pulled off a stunner last cycle, landing the No. 1 player out of Bama, five-star CB Na’eem Offord, after flipping him from Ohio State. Most had Auburn as the chief competition for the Buckeyes, but Dan Lanning and crew snuck in through the side door and stole the show.

Now they’re cooking up something similar with Anthony Jones. The Mobile native isn’t unfamiliar with Eugene—he’s taken multiple trips out west, including an OV. And the Ducks’ closing push has been anything but quiet. Their staff, led by the relentless duo of Lanning and DC Tosh Lupoi, is one of the most aggressive in the country. Add in their reputation for developing edge talent in exotic fronts, and you see why they’re still hovering.

NIL-wise, all three above programs have stayed aggressive. But the Ducks are making up ground quickly. “I personally have talked more about Alabama and Texas A&M during this process, but as a decision draws near I have a keen eye on Oregon as well,” said recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong. In fact, Oregon spoke with Jones again this week, and there’s “some feel that the Aggies are their biggest challenger at the end.”