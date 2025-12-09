New HC Alex Golesh Breaks Silence on Auburn Turning Down Bowl Game

Essentials Inside The Story Alex Golesh taking it easy with Auburn

Despite finishing 5-7, Auburn became eligible for a bowl because its APR score moved it up the replacement list. When teams like Notre Dame and Kansas State turned down their bowl invites, Auburn could take the No. 6 APR spot. Instead of chasing postseason glory, the new head coach, Alex Golesh, hit the decline button and later demonstrated why.

“If it had all happened a week ago and our guys were all here, the staff that was previously here was still here and intact for the most part, I think that would have been realistic,” Alex Golesh said on Monday. “When that question was posed to us, there were multiple things that went into it.”

He recognized that, given the numerous changes unfolding, it was not the right moment to engage in another game. He ensured that while it’s always fun to contest, the logistics turned out to be a tricky proposition.

The decision came down to two specific reasons:

Coaching staff turnover:

Golesh is busy assembling his new team of assistants, and trying to prepare for a bowl game in the middle of that process is nearly impossible. They wouldn’t have had enough time to plan and practice correctly. It wouldn’t be fair to compete.

Player availability

According to Golesh, 75% of players had already finished their final exams and were at home with their families for the break. Trying to round everyone up and bring them back to campus for a few more weeks of practice and travel would become a logistical nightmare to organize.

Golesh made it pretty clear that it wouldn’t have been fair to the kids to disrupt their time off and holiday plans.

“Would you love to go play a game? Absolutely. Would you love to go compete and win a game? Absolutely. But the timing of it all was just not realistic,” said Alex Golesh.

Now it makes sense. Essentially, turning down the bowl allows the program to focus fully on the future. The focus is now entirely on managing the current roster and exploring the transfer portal, which will open next month. However, the Tigers are losing a bunch of them.

Alex Golesh and the Tigers’ solid defensive back hits the portal

The Tigers’ defensive back A’mon Lane-Ganus is the latest player to announce he is leaving. Truth be told, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, as he was getting little to no playing time at Auburn. In two years, he didn’t record any stats.

He played only four games as a freshman in 2024 and didn’t play at all in 2025. He’s now the seventh Auburn player to say he’s entering the transfer portal.

Lane-Ganus was a highly rated four-star recruit in high school, but Auburn’s cornerback group is powerful right now. Players like Kayin Lee, Jay Crawford, and Rayshawn Pleasant are expected to return next season after playing well.

Even freshmen like Blake Woodby have shown they can be SEC-level defenders. Because the competition is so tough, Lane-Ganus likely wouldn’t get much playing time if he stayed, so transferring gives him a better chance to play somewhere else.

Auburn is also adding new defensive backs, including two safeties, Wayne Henry and Shadrick Toodle Jr., in next year’s class. With Alex Golesh’s arrival, more players may decide to transfer soon, which is a regular occurrence during coaching changes.

The NCAA will open the transfer portal from January 2 to January 16, 2026. There will be only one window this year, as the spring portal has been removed.

It’s going to be a long process for the Golesh squad.