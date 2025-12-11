New $28.5M SEC HC on Alert as 4-Star Michigan Commit Leaves Door Open After Sherrone Moore’s Firing

321 days later, Michigan Wolverines fans find themselves back at square one. Jim Harbaugh stepped down on January 24, 2024, and now, on December 10, 2025, Sherrone Moore is out. The top concern? How this shakeup impacts the recruiting trail. Their 4-star commit isn’t rushing his decision, but he’s made his feelings about Moore clear.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Time will tell on what I’ll be doing because coach Moore and staff were a huge reason for my commitment,” said 4-star safety signee Andre Clarke Jr. as reported by Rivals’ Chad Simmons on December 10.

Moore and his staff were pacing themselves in the recruiting race, but Michigan closed June with a big commitment. The Wolverines signed two players in the first 17 days of the primary recruiting window. On June 30, Moore landed a commitment from Clarke, the four-star defensive back out of Richmond, Virginia.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hermitage High School star happened to be in a lot of programs’ wishlists, including Kentucky Wildcats, Tennessee Volunteers, Miami Hurricanes, Florida State Seminoles, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others. However, Moore and his staff have been at the top of Clarke’s priority list since day one.

“They are definitely up there,” Clarke told On3 after taking a trip to Ann Arbor on June 13. “Probably No. 1. I can see myself playing there and being there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As per On3’s 2026 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings, Michigan stands at No.12 with 27 recruits signed in. After earning Clarke’s trust in June, the very next month the Wolverines witnessed a heartbreak. Michigan was among the final four, battling Texas Tech, Notre Dame, and Kansas State for safety Donovan Webb. But Webb bypassed Ann Arbor and chose the Red Raiders.

The jitters are back in Ann Arbor. With Moore gone, Clarke has one foot out the door, and other recruits aren’t far behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“It sucks,” Hingham (Mass.) Tabor Academy quarterback Peter Bourque told Rivals’ Hadyn Hollin. “College football is crazy now. I loved coach Moore.”

Moore and Michigan secured Bourque’s commitment in August, fending off offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Virginia Cavaliers. He ranks No. 90 nationally and is the No. 8 quarterback in the Rivals Industry Rankings.

However, Liberty Hill (Texas) defensive lineman Alister Vallejo, unlike Clarke and Bourque, seems to be sure about his Michigan commitment, irrespective of Moore’s firing. The Wolverines defeated Kansas and Notre Dame in the race to land him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Never been more sure in picking a school, and this doesn’t change my mind one bit,” Vallejo told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “I hope me, and my boys can stick together and be successful.”

Talking about how Clarke keeps Michigan hanging in the air, Moore’s departure comes off as a blessing for the newly appointed SEC head coach, Will Stein.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sherrone Moore’s exit clears a recruiting lane for Kentucky

It’s been a week since Stein was named the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. Stein is taking over for Mark Stoops, who was the oldest head coach in the SEC, and will be the youngest head coach in the conference.

Stein will step into a head-coaching role for the first time at Kentucky, earning $5.5 million in Year 1. His five-year deal totals $28.5 million, with annual raises taking him from $5.5 million in 2026 to $5.9 million in 2030. Meanwhile, Moore’s firing is now clearing the recruiting path for Stein. As far as Clarke is concerned, the final fight took place between Michigan and Kentucky. They hosted the four-star prospect for an unofficial visit in April. Back then, Stein was not there.

As the freshly hired coach brings full-throttle energy, Michigan must hurry up to name Moore’s replacement. Will Michigan heed booster Dave Portnoy’s advice? The Barstool Sports founder insists Jon Gruden should be the top choice to replace Moore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wolverines have a lot on their plate. Securing recruits and finding a new head coach. And just when things couldn’t get messier, LSU alum Tyrann Mathieu is making a sly move for Bryce Underwood in Moore’s absence.

“Come home son @BryceUnderwoo16. We are waiting & will accept you with open arms. FOREVER LSU,” Mathieu wrote on his X on December 10.

With new recruits cooling on Michigan after Sherrone Moore’s firing, could Bryce Underwood rethink things and return to the program he originally pledged to?