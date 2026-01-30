NFL-Bound Ohio State Stars Make Feelings Loud & Clear on Deion Sanders’ Fine Policy

Deion Sanders might be all smiles and locker-room love, but do not confuse that charisma for softness. When commitment slips, Deion brings the hammer. As Colorado enforces a pricey fine system in Boulder, two soon-to-be NFL-bound Ohio State stars shared their take on Prime’s tough-love philosophy.

“You think that should be going in college in every school?” asked Buckeyes safety Caleb Down, who has declared for the NFL Draft on the Downs 2 Business podcast.

“Yeah,” said Indianapolis Colts wideout Josh Downs. “Y’all able to make the colleges the league with no restrictions. They’re paying solid starters $500,000 or more. That’s good money.”

Deion just proved that college football is becoming a half-pro league. But again, it’s a league with “no restrictions.” Josh makes his point by showing how, in college football, players have enough freedom through the transfer portal and NIL deals. In that sense, college football feels looser than the league.

Caleb argues that while Deion is introducing restrictions, college football players are not earning NFL-level money. To which Josh drops the figure they are earning through NIL. His argument is that once players are earning real money, they should expect real consequences.

“Think about it,” Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate reframed the entire discussion, focusing on consequences rather than money. “You’re late for a workout; the worst you could do is get kicked out of the locker room.”

In the NFL, mistakes can cost you your job and your income entirely. But with Deion imposing strict rules, the worst-case scenario is being benched, fined, or temporarily removed from the locker room.

After going just 3-9 in 2025, Coach Prime is now trying every possible way for a rebound. For their 2026 mission, compromising with discipline is a big NO NO for Deion’s squad. The Buffaloes implemented an NFL-style fine system. For being late to a meeting or film session, players will be fined $400.

Being absent from treatment would cost the player as much as $1500. Deion kept the highest fine for public or social media misconduct up to $500 based on the severity. For their 2026 class, Colorado has welcomed 42 players from the transfer portal. Without any further delay, Deion has set out the instructions about what is expected from the new bunch.

“Don’t wear your old team’s gear in this facility,” Deion kept things straight. “That’s disrespectful. That would be like your lady who you have currently wearing her [ex-boyfriend’s] stuff. How do you feel about that?”

While the Buckeyes players support Deion’s newly adopted fine structure, one of their former head coaches has become critical.

Urban Meyer questions Deion Sanders’ fine system

Urban Meyer wrapped up his head coaching chapter at Ohio State in 2018. It marked his last head-coaching stint in college football, so he never crossed paths with Deion. Coach Prime’s college football head coaching journey began in 2020.

Yet, the former Buckeyes head coach shared his take on the controversial discipline system implemented by Deion.

“I’m shocked that this, first of all, became public,” Meyer said during the Triple Option podcast. “If you’re fining people a lot, you’ve got bigger problems than collecting a couple thousand bucks.”

According to Meyer, relying on fines to enforce discipline is a red flag for a program’s culture. Not just the former college football head coaches, but even lawyers raised issues with Deion’s new discipline system.

Sports lawyer Darren Heitner questioned that if programs can punish, control schedules, and enforce rules, then the player is functioning like an employee. In that case, Deion Sanders’ Colorado must treat them as compensated labor, ensuring compliance with labor protections and related requirements. With mixed reactions pouring in, time to see whether Coach Prime still stands by his decision.