NFL History-Making QB Makes Alarming Carson Beck Comment to Go Against Georgia Alum

Carson Beck’s college career came to a close with a costly interception, one that loomed large in Miami’s national championship loss to Indiana. In the aftermath, the Hurricanes quarterback found himself under heavy scrutiny. That’s when former Florida Gators star and Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton stirred Beck’s pot by dropping his perspective.

“We judge quarterbacks by how they play late,” said Newton, who had said the record for most passing yards in a player’s first game on his podcast. “Don’t tell me you’re a great quarterback in the first quarter, second quarter, and third quarter, and all of a sudden in the fourth quarter when we need you to lock in the most, you’re not great.”

Early in the game, quarterbacks can afford to be bold. But in crunch time, every throw must be precise. Elite quarterbacks read the clock, weigh field position, and decide when to take a shot versus when to play smart and live to fight another down.

Notably, Beck’s final collegiate throw, a deep pass down the left sideline into double coverage, was intercepted by Indiana’s Jamari Sharpe. It closed the book on Miami’s 27-21 defeat in the CFP National Championship game.

In the game and in the final moments of the CFP final, Carson Beck dropped back and uncorked a deep shot toward Keelan Marion. But Marion never turned his head as the ball floated inside. Sharpe broke on it, hauled it in, and the title dreams were over for Mario Cristobal and his team.

The interception adds another layer to the tangled legacy of Beck’s career. Once a prized Georgia recruit, then a quarterback marked by tough losses and a brutal shoulder injury, before this unlikely sprint to the edge of a national title.

Notably, Beck opened the 2024 season with Georgia carrying the No. 1 overall pick buzz. He piled up nearly 3,500 passing yards and 28 touchdowns. But 12 interceptions turned him into the lightning rod for an increasingly restless Bulldogs fanbase. And then in 2025, things only spiraled further.

He closed out the 2026 chapter with 3,813 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and the same stubborn total of 12 interceptions. Against Louisville, Miami was outplayed in a bruising 24-21 home loss, with all four turnovers coming off Carson Beck’s interceptions. The final blow came with 32 seconds left.

Newton’s perspective runs counter to Beck’s supporters’ view.

Carson Beck gets the stamp of approval from a Georgia great

After Indiana scooped a blocked punt for a touchdown, Miami had to answer. With three minutes to go in the half, Beck, nicely protected by his offensive line, stepped back, rolled right, and found CJ Daniels at the 40. This play earned praise from Georgia Bulldogs alum David Pollack.

“They’re 0-for-6 on third downs going into the second half,” said Pollack. “Carson makes that scramble play to Daniels. That was an elite play by Carson Beck. A lot of times if he’s going to evade the pocket, he’ll leave it too fast and get chased down. He did a good job of starting to leave the pocket.”

Carson Beck currently carries a 41% probability of being selected third overall by the Arizona Cardinals, per Polymarket Sports projections. He’s making the jump to the pros, but Cam Newton’s verdict on his college performance isn’t exactly a confidence boost.