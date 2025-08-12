NFL Vet Who Wrestled a Bear for $50, Turns Up at Colorado as Coach Prime Uses Him to Scare Athletes

People say that in 2025, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes will be a ‘broken’ program without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter. But the man on the driver’s wheel, Deion, will never let any extent of adversities mess with his confidence. Coach Prime has the same fire in his voice as before when he said in a recent interview, “The next phase is we’re going to win differently, but we’re going to win. We want to be physical, and we’re going to run the football hard.”

This came from a man who is now recovering from bladder cancer. The Buffs know that when it comes to deriving confidence, they never have to go looking around. After all, Deion himself stands as a source of inspiration. But what about the legends who inspire the Buffs’ head coach? Colorado got lucky to host one in their camp. That’s none other than NFL veteran, Bill Kollar.

When it comes to training his boys, Deion always impresses with his creativity. Last season, he appointed the US Navy to run the reps. We have seen Hunter and his mates carrying logs through the water. This time, Deion thought of bringing in someone who has been a daredevil both on and off the field. On August 11, a CU alumnus with the X handle named 2025 Big XII Burner Tournament Champion tweeted, “34-year veteran NFL coach Bill Kollar, was at practice today. Kollar was one of the best DL coaches in the league for a long time and coached Prime and Jason Phillips in Atlanta, Marshall Faulk in St. Louis, and Domata Peko in Denver.” Kollar was one of the masterminds behind the 2015 “No-Fly Zone” defense.

That has been the USP behind Denver’s victory in Super Bowl 50. Back at college, he played for Montana State, where he had a stellar season after recording 17 tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups. His USP? Kollar dominated the Big Sky Conference by disrupting offenses, blowing past linemen, and claimed the 1972 conference title. Deion’s gridiron guru became the first former Bobcat to be enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

He served as a defensive line coach in the Atlanta Falcons, St Louis Rams, Buffalo Bills, among others, and wrapped up his coaching career with the Denver Broncos. Deion’s personal experience with Kollar and his storied history might have propelled Coach Prime to invite the legend. But there is something more.

As the tweet reads, “In 1975, Kollar wrestled a bear for $50.” And what better motivation for Deion’s boys to go fearless? The Buffs’ head coach thus tried to scare his boys when he said, “That’s a coaching legend…you’ve not been yelled at, till you’ve been yelled at by this man right here. How many years?” “I coached 34 years in the NFL,” replied Kollar. Not just the players, Deion himself must be in need of some extra dose of courage.

Bruce Feldman’s wake-up call for Deion Sanders

Deion’s Buffs wagon is now rolling on wobbly wheels. After all, Shedeur and Hunter were the ones who picked up the Buffs program from the abyss of a 4-8 record in 2023 to a 9-4 record in 2024. As if Deion was not aware of what was in store for him that Bruce Feldman came with a wakeup call. On The Rich Eisen Show, Feldman shared his raw, unfiltered take: “I don’t think they’re going to fall apart. I just think some of those moments where Travis took over, I don’t know who does that.”

He continued, “ I just think that they’re kind of somewhere between where they were in year one of Deion when they won four games and last year when they were in nine. I think they’re probably six or seven.” Amidst all these predictions, Deion is yet to pass on his QB1 baton. Now that Shedeur is gone, the fight is going to be between Deion’s favorite Carrollton star Julian “JuJu” Lewis and Liberty Flames transfer Kaidon Salter.

We have seen how far Deion Sanders went to woo Julian Lewis. But looks like now that he has brought in Kaidon Salter, Coach Prime is still not sure about JuJu filling Shedeur’s shoes. This was doubled down by BuffZone’s Brian Howell as he claimed on his podcast, “I didn’t see one clip where Juju was with the starting offensive line. So, to me, I think it’s clear it’s Kaidon right now… not that it won’t change. But you’re right—as it should be, because he’s a senior.” After all, Salter was the one who gifted Liberty a diabolical 2023 campaign. Cut to Lewis, the young chap is yet to step onto the college gridiron. In Boulder, the burning question is how soon Deion will make his quarterback choice.

