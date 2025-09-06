Nick Saban Blames Media for Sabotaging Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut as Jordon Hudson Pays the Price

It’s only Week 2 of this season and Nick Saban is already convinced the Tar Heels are facing a “must-win” game this Saturday. Because if you thought the media onslaught toward Bill Belichick and North Carolina was over, the news that the program has banned scouts from the New England Patriots has only extended it.

During his Friday spot on The Pat McAfee Show, Nick Saban pulled no punches in his breakdown of Belichick’s debut. The 48-14 loss to TCU wasn’t just a beating. It was a lesson in what happens when a proud program underestimates an opponent that feels overlooked. “That’s a must win, no doubt. But look, I think TCU does have a very good team. You know, this Josh Hoover guy is the real deal at quarterback. They were so much more physical in the way they looked on the field. So. Yeah, I, I think, and I also think they were fired up in this game, you know, when you feel like you’re disrespected, you know, you, you can say all you want about motivation, but when people disrespect somebody, I always thought that that was a great motivator.”

To illustrate the point, Saban reached back into his Alabama days, recalling how quickly disrespect could fuel his own team. “You know, we played Vanderbilt a couple years ago and I’m sitting there and I cannot sleep all night because I’m saying, what am I going to say to get the team fired up to play Vandy? Like we’re undefeated. They beat Kansas State the week before we played and one of their players gets on TV and says Bama’s next. I would have paid that guy $100,000. We were at like 49-0 at halftime, but our team was pissed. TCU was pissed in this game because they didn’t get any attention. They felt irrelevant and they got a good team, they really do.”

That’s the contrast Saban sees in Belichick’s approach. While the UNC head coach came into the college ranks with his NFL philosophies intact. Closed doors, controlled access, and tight circles. But the college game is different. Players need validation. Scouts need access. And recruits, as Saban knew better than anyone, need to feel that a program is a pipeline, not a fortress. The Tar Heels gave up 7.4 yards per carry to the Horned Frogs. Overall, the eight-time Super Bowl champion’s defense surrendered 542 total yards. “The tackling on defense wasn’t very good, obviously the turnovers for two scores wasn’t very good and there are a lot of things they need to work on and improve on,” Saban said bluntly. The talent is there, but the buy-in remains a question.

The Patriots scout ban underscored the tension. Bill Belichick sees them as distractions. Saban during his Alabama reign saw them as lifelines. The more scouts in the building, the more it sells to high school players and their families that Tuscaloosa was a ticket to Sundays. Belichick, in sticking to a pro-style playbook, risks isolating his own locker room. Saban always treated scouts as extended family, opening the Alabama facility and selling his players to the league.

He knew those visits weren’t just about draft stock. They were free advertising to recruits and their families. Bill Belichick, meanwhile, seems stuck in his pro football mindset. By restricting access, he’s cutting off one of the lifelines that keep a college program humming. It’s the difference between building a fortress and building a marketplace. One protects secrets, the other sells opportunity. And right now, UNC needs to sell.

TCU linemen troll Bill Belichick and his gf by hitting their pose

If you thought the scoreboard was the only place TCU embarrassed UNC in Week 1, think again. The Horned Frogs didn’t just dominate Bill Belichick’s Tar Heels between the lines, they went straight for the personal jabs too. This time, the target wasn’t just Belichick, but his girlfriend Jordon Hudson.

Hudson, who has been a lightning rod for criticism ever since Belichick’s move to Chapel Hill, found herself dragged into the theatrics on Saturday. TCU OLs Coltin Deery and Cade Bennett put on their own sideline show, mocking a viral photo of Hudson dressed as a mermaid with Belichick posing as the fisherman on the beach. The duo recreated the shot to perfection. Bennett played the role of Belichick, pretending to reel in Deery-as-Hudson with an imaginary fishing line. Subtle? Hardly. Effective? Absolutely.

The Horned Frogs’ social media team piled on, adding another layer of trolling. In a week when UNC was cast as the storyline darlings entering the matchup, TCU seemed to relish flipping the script.