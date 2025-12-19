Nick Saban Issues Last-Minute Advice for Kalen DeBoer Refusing Multiple National Analysts

December 18 night brings unfinished business for the Alabama Crimson Tide as they run it back with one of their three conquerors this season, the Oklahoma Sooners. Now, with Kalen DeBoer steering the ship, how do you not lean on some last-minute wisdom from Nick Saban? As analysts sound alarms, the GOAT’s words land less like advice and more like gospel.

“When you watch the game, when they got their pressures blocked up, they made a lot of explosive plays,” Saban came up with an in-depth analysis on the Pat McAfee Show. “But when they didn’t, it was devastating in terms of sack fumbles, pick sixes, sacks that led to stopping drives.

So, how they can execute against the pressures, to me, is the most important thing because if you can get to the backend of Oklahoma’s defense, I think you’ve got a chance to make plays.”

Zoom out on the last two seasons, and it’s been all Oklahoma in this matchup. Add in the 23-21 gut punch in Tuscaloosa earlier this year and last season’s 24-3 beatdown in Norman, a loss that slammed the CFP door on DeBoer’s squad, and the Tide’s last trip to Memorial Stadium was one to forget.

Ball security has been a concern for Alabama in this matchup. The Tide handed Oklahoma three turnovers in the Tuscaloosa loss, directly fueling 17 Sooner points. Over the past two games, it’s been six giveaways, four interceptions, and two brutal pick-sixes.

Venables’ defense has played like a top-10 unit, holding opponents to 14 points per contest. On the flip side, DeBoer’s squad scores freely but has lacked a dependable run game and leaned on sustained drives over splash plays.

While Saban keeps DeBoer and co. on high alert about the Sooners’ offense, who are the threats that they cannot afford to take lightly? Defensively, rush end R Mason Thomas is back, and Jayden Jackson should be sharper than he’s been in months. If Alabama thought Oklahoma’s front was tough before, Friday will be a whole new level.

Thomas didn’t make it to the availability report ahead of the first-round clash. He hasn’t played since going down against the Tennessee Volunteers on November 1, a game where he returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown.

Fresh off an All-SEC First Team nod, Thomas racked up 23 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks this season and has been hitting the practice field this week with hopes of suiting up. That’s enough to raise panic in DeBoer’s squad.

With pressure mounting, support for DeBoer is heating up. AJ McCarron, Alabama’s ex-quarterback, believes the game will swing on explosive plays and the ability to grind out sustained drives.

“Two offenses that have not been playing well up front as a whole,” said McCarron on The Dynasty podcast. “So that’s the biggest key for me, I think whoever wins this game is the offense that can create the most explosive plays, and sustain drives better.

However, another analyst duo keeps DeBoer and co. on the edge with their analysis.

Warnings continue to drop in for Kalen DeBoer

The CFP pressure is on, and Oklahoma is going all out. The University of Oklahoma even canceled classes as it gears up for its first playoff appearance since 2019. Amidst this, according to Joel Klatt, it won’t be a cakewalk for DeBoer’s Alabama to sit there and throw the ball sustainably without running it. Kudos to Venables’ defense.

“The biggest question for me, and I think it’s the biggest question of the entire game, is can Oklahoma score?” said Klatt.

Allowing just 273.6 yards and 13.9 points per game, Oklahoma ranks in the top 10 in both categories. Alabama will need to flip the script offensively after their three- and 21-point outputs in the last two matchups. Additionally, the “distraction” factor will also come into play.

DeBoer’s squad already has plenty to handle; now isn’t the time for more headaches. Add to their woes, Ty Simpson’s recent slump, completing just 60% of his passes for barely 200 yards and five touchdowns over the last four games, “not gonna cut it” against Oklahoma, as per Klatt.

Then, Tyler McComas steps in, arguing that Venables is the one truly running the show in the state of Alabama.

“I have seen it in person that he owns the state of Alabama,” said the analyst.

OU has played four teams from the state of Alabama in SEC play. And in all four of those games, the defense has scored in the football game.”

Last season, redshirt sophomore linebacker Kip Lewis iced the game for the Sooners with a 49-yard pick-six against DeBoer’s Alabama.

Time for Crimson Tide to do their homework on Kip Lewis, going through his 2025 tapes.